How Bengaluru’s House of Three is redefining Indian masculinity through ‘Boxwallas’

That ethos is evident in the tailoring. The silhouettes are classic but never stiff; structured yet humane. The collection’s 20 curated looks move across decades and moods — from practical, functional suiting of the early ’50s to the more refined optimism of the ’60s, when wardrobes grew quietly confident. “Each decade inspired mood-based looks — from a yacht brunch to a club afternoon,” the designer notes, describing a narrative approach that avoids costume and lands firmly in relevance. Integral to this relevance is the way Boxwallas reclaims India’s place in the global menswear lexicon. “So much of global menswear is rooted in India,” Sounak tells us. “The kamarbandh became the cummerbund. Seersucker came from sheer-o-shakkar — an Indian handloom weave,” he explains. This reclamation is handled with restraint, not spectacle. The aim, he insists, was, “to reclaim our design heritage with dignity — to celebrate Indian craft and intellect, not as trends, but as origins.”