With their debut edit, this Bengaluru label creates clothes for modern life!

In a fashionscape where menswear is often boxed into binaries — work versus weekend, formal versus functional — ReplyAll arrives with a quieter, more intelligent proposition. A brand born in the city and built for the way modern men actually live, ReplyAll does not chase trends so much as interrogate routine. It asks what clothing should do when life refuses to stay in its lane.
Helming the label is Rushabh Sanghavi, a product-driven founder whose career spans over 15 years across India and Australia’s consumer, retail and D2C ecosystems.
From his time as chief commercial officer (CCO) at Brosa in Australia to shaping private labels at Flipkart and being part of the founding team at Urban Ladder as chief merchandising officer, Rushabh’s instincts have long been rooted in how people live with products, not just how they buy them.
The seed for ReplyAll was planted far from a design studio. Living and working in Australia, Rushabh found himself one evening picking up his son from school. A spontaneous challenge to a quick game of basketball followed. His sneakers rose to the occasion; his clothes did not. Stiff denim and a conventional work shirt resisted movement, underscoring a contradiction that lingered long after the game ended. Footwear, especially sneakers, had evolved to meet modern life with comfort, performance and versatility. Clothing, however, remained siloed into rigid categories that bore little resemblance to real life.
At the heart of the label is a name that captures its intent. As Rushabh explains, “the name ReplyAll came from a very real observation about how we live today. Life for the modern Indian isn’t divided into neat compartments anymore; you’re jumping from calls to commutes to workouts to dinners without stopping to change your outfit or your identity. So, the idea was simple: create clothing that’s a reply to all your needs. A reply to changing aspirations, changing weather, changing work styles, changing cities. A reply to the way India actually moves now. It also reflects our design philosophy: versatility without compromise. Every piece has to adapt as quickly as the person wearing it. Lightweight but sharp, technical but minimal, comfort-first but built to last, everything is created for the new, overlapping rhythms of urban India.”
That ethos translates into a design language defined by restraint and rigour. “ReplyAll’s design language is rooted in functional minimalism. clean lines, sharp silhouettes and pieces that don’t scream for attention but earn it through performance and fit,” says Rushabh.
“We keep the visual language understated so the clothes can travel across settings without feeling out of place. But minimal doesn’t mean flat. The personality comes through in the details: the way a fabric holds structure, the technical trims, the hidden pockets, the subtle back loops, the way a pant tapers just right. It’s quiet confidence, not loud branding. The balance we aim for is simple: uncomplicated on the outside, highly considered on the inside. Clothing that looks effortless but is engineered with purpose so it becomes the piece you reach for every single day,” he adds.
The launch collection reflects this philosophy with precision. Rather than overwhelm, ReplyAll introduces a tightly curated edit of eight pieces designed for all-day wear. “Our launch collection is a tight edit of eight products, each built to show what all-day clothing can actually feel like,” Rushabh shares. “The narrative is simple: create a small set of essentials that can move through an entire Indian day without compromising comfort or sharpness,” he explains further. From The Stepwise Tee and Polo to The All-In Pant and Jogger, The Field Day Overshirt and The Out-There Jacket — the collection resists seasonal posturing. “The collection isn’t themed around a season; it’s themed around real life. It embodies our philosophy by putting fabric innovation first, keeping silhouettes minimal and versatile and durability,” the designer tells us.
Fabric, here, is not an afterthought but the foundation. “All our fabrics are developed in-house because India’s climate and pace demand materials that don’t really exist off the shelf,” says Rushabh and adds, “we started by identifying the frictions people face every day and built fabrics that respond to those exact needs.” Innovations such as Zephyrmax Cotton, FlexKnit, Weatherwise Softshell and Temperform anchor the debut edit, reinforcing ReplyAll’s commitment to clothing that works as hard as the man wearing it.
INR 2,499 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal