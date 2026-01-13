Ruchika Sachdeva on structure, softness, and everyday minimalism in new collection

Ruchika Sachdeva of clothing label Bodice really likes simplicity—classic modernism, pleated shirts, and skirts that would go on to become her signature. Over the years, she has simplified her silhouettes even further, focusing on cleaner tailoring, while the white binding that has become synonymous with her designs began to take shape.
Ruchika Sachdeva on structure, softness, and personal expression
Ruchika is not thinking of what you’re going to wear on the red carpet or at a sangeet. She has in mind the job interview, the family dinner, even that quiet moment when you sit down with a book and just yourself for company. These are clothes that now retail around the world, and her latest collection—Between the Lines—which she is bringing to Chennai, offers plenty to delight and will resonate with the South’s minimalistic aesthetic.
It is simply an extension of what the brand stands for. Between the Lines is a reflection of how the brand approaches design at Bodice. “We are often navigating contrast—structure and softness, instinct and intention. This collection reflects that space. With this collection, we want to notice the quieter moments and find meaning beyond what is immediately visible,” says Ruchika.
Pleats, stripes, and linear forms feel like the right starting point for Bodice’s 2026 journey. “Lines felt like a natural place to begin. They are simple, familiar, and open to interpretation. Pleats and stripes helped us explore rhythm, repetition, and movement while still keeping the collection grounded. They gave us a clear foundation to build on without feeling restrictive,” she shares.
The brand is known for architectural structure paired with softness, and this collection is no different. For Ruchika, structure is the base, not a constraint. Think clean lines and thoughtful construction using breathable fabrics. The result is relaxed fits and ease of movement. “The goal is for the garment to feel as one with the wearer, and feel both intentional and comfortable,” she explains.
We are curious to know more about the brush-printing technique that has become one of the brand’s signatures. The reason, we understand, is that brush printing allows for natural imperfection. “Each piece carries subtle variations because it is done by hand. That human element is important to us. It brings warmth and individuality to the garments and reflects how we see clothing,” she shares.
The collection speaks of fluid identity and self-discovery. The silhouettes are designed to be adaptable and open-ended. Many pieces can be layered, styled, or worn differently depending on the person. “There is no fixed way to wear them. The clothes are meant to move with the wearer and allow space for personal expression,” adds Ruchika, who designs with everyday life in mind. The collection features lightweight fabrics, and breathable
cottons. These are garments that remain relevant across seasons—pieces people return to again and again. That is what Bodice is known for: fashion beyond seasons.
“We imagine these pieces becoming part of daily routines—worn to work, while travelling, or styled casually over time. They are meant to fit into life easily and adapt to different moments in the day,” she adds.
Price on request. Available online.
