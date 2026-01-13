Ruchika Sachdeva on structure, softness, and everyday minimalism in new collection

The brand is known for architectural structure paired with softness, and this collection is no different. For Ruchika, structure is the base, not a constraint. Think clean lines and thoughtful construction using breathable fabrics. The result is relaxed fits and ease of movement. “The goal is for the garment to feel as one with the wearer, and feel both intentional and comfortable,” she explains.

We are curious to know more about the brush-printing technique that has become one of the brand’s signatures. The reason, we understand, is that brush printing allows for natural imperfection. “Each piece carries subtle variations because it is done by hand. That human element is important to us. It brings warmth and individuality to the garments and reflects how we see clothing,” she shares.

The collection speaks of fluid identity and self-discovery. The silhouettes are designed to be adaptable and open-ended. Many pieces can be layered, styled, or worn differently depending on the person. “There is no fixed way to wear them. The clothes are meant to move with the wearer and allow space for personal expression,” adds Ruchika, who designs with everyday life in mind. The collection features lightweight fabrics, and breathable

cottons. These are garments that remain relevant across seasons—pieces people return to again and again. That is what Bodice is known for: fashion beyond seasons.

“We imagine these pieces becoming part of daily routines—worn to work, while travelling, or styled casually over time. They are meant to fit into life easily and adapt to different moments in the day,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress