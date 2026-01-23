As celebrated couturier Tarun Tahiliani completes 30 years in fashion, he takes us through his vivid design journey and experiences

In the ever-changing dynamics of the fashion world, what keeps Tarun Tahiliani relevant and ahead of his time is his keen sense of design and a sharp, intuitive mind that understands sartorial trends, beautifully incorporating and upholding traditional Indian elements through intricate craftsmanship. That’s precisely the reason why his bridal couture appeals across all generations, holding a place of pride in wardrobes of fashion-conscious women.

To celebrate three decades in fashion, Tarun held a gala showcase of his work at the British Residency in Hyderabad. This 30-year collection is not a retrospective in the literal sense. It is a distillation of three decades of learning, experimentation, and refinement. Instead of revisiting specific garments or moments, the collection revisits ideas that have consistently shaped his work — India Modern.

Tarun Tahiliani breaks down the new codes of couture: featherlight silhouettes, tonal palettes and quiet confidence

“In that spirit, it is for today. It reflects a long engagement with Indian craft, drape, and construction, viewed through the lens of today’s realities. Over time, I have come to believe that luxury is not about ornament alone; it is about proportion, comfort, climate intelligence, and emotional resonance. Therefore this collection is about continuity rather than nostalgia. It acknowledges where the journey began but speaks clearly to the present and where we are headed next,” explains Tarun.

Ahead of the show, the boisterous couturier sat for an exclusive chat with Indulge on his journey so far, the evolution of wedding fashion and the way ahead.