Bengaluru’s Susan Fernandes transforms saris into modern silhouettes!

Detail, for this designer, is not limited to what is visible. The linings of her garments are as considered as their exteriors — often made from pure cotton or silk saris, never synthetic. “The inside that touches you should be as beautiful,” she insists. It is a philosophy that reflects both comfort and respect — for the wearer and the material. There is also something refreshingly anti-industry about Susan’s approach. Her work is not seasonal. Collections do not arrive with names or prescribed moods. “India never had seasonal clothing,” she points out. “We wore the same things year-round. We’re just aping the west with multiple collections — and wasting so much fabric unnecessarily,” she adds. At Sustainable Suz, garments evolve organically, driven by intention rather than calendars.