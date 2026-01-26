Vaishali Dahiya’s new collection is headlined by sheer layers and sensuous drapes
Realm by Vaishali’s summer edit feels instinctive, sensual, and unmistakably modern. The collection works with fluid satins, sheer layers, and soft metallic accents in a luminous palette of pastels, pearly neutrals, and deep jewel tones. Clean, sculpted cuts, bias draped gowns, asymmetric necklines, structured bodices, and confident slits define the silhouettes. Designer Vaishali Dahiya takes us through the collection.
How different is this edit from your previous collections?
This collection marks a clear shift from our earlier edits, which leaned more towards deeper tones, heavier surfaces and a winter-led richness. With SS26, the focus moves into a lighter, more fluid space, both in mood and construction. The embroidery is softer and more refined, used sparingly rather than densely, allowing the fabrics to breathe. Pastel shades and luminous neutrals replace the darker palette, reflecting the transition from winter to summer and bringing a sense of freshness to the collection.
What do you think is working in summer 2026?
Summer 2026 is all about light, effortless elegance. Pastels, soft neutrals, and pops of jewel tones mix with subtle metallics for a fresh, modern palette. Returning trends such as layered textures, sheer panels, and fluid silhouettes create a look that is refined, playful, and globally relevant.
What are the party wardrobe must-haves for this summer?
Flowing midis, sheer panels, and sculpted drapes bring drama, while cerulean, emerald, and sunflower yellow energise the palette. Satin separates and tailored co-ords add modern polish, with minimal statement accessories finishing the look. Fluid, layered silhouettes are back, lighter and more versatile than ever.
What are the plans for your label this year?
This year, we are focused on bringing the brand closer to its audience and expanding its footprint. We plan to launch multi-designer collaborations and open more stores, so customers can truly experience the feel, fit, and craftsmanship of our clothes. On the global front, we’re starting our expansion with the GCC market, bringing our signature style and seasonal collections to an international audience for the first time.
Which are the fashion statements of 2025 that you liked most. Which one style or trend really impressed you from last year?
One of the fashion statements from 2025 that really stood out for me was the bold return of sequin embellishments paired with retro ’80s vibes. I loved how designers embraced unapologetic glamour, structured shoulders, metallic finishes, and shimmering textures while keeping it modern and wearable.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.