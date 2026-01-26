Vaishali Dahiya’s new collection is headlined by sheer layers and sensuous drapes

A

This collection marks a clear shift from our earlier edits, which leaned more towards deeper tones, heavier surfaces and a winter-led richness. With SS26, the focus moves into a lighter, more fluid space, both in mood and construction. The embroidery is softer and more refined, used sparingly rather than densely, allowing the fabrics to breathe. Pastel shades and luminous neutrals replace the darker palette, reflecting the transition from winter to summer and bringing a sense of freshness to the collection.