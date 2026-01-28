The human qualities of power and pride, are retold through gold and gems in Veil of Myths

Over time, ancient civilizations have always influenced one another. Through myths, symbols, fashion, and belief systems, cultures have mirrored each other in unexpected ways. Even today, traces of those connections appear, like a surprise, reminding us of the shared cultures. This idea sits at the heart of Ekadori Studio’s latest collection, Veil of Myths.

“For us, the starting point was noticing how similar Indian and Greek myths really are. Even though the cultures are far apart, they both speak about ego, power, downfall, and transformation in very similar ways,” shares Arushi Dube, founder and designer of Ekadori Studio.

The collection doesn’t treat hubris as a flaw but looks at it as a catalyst. “In both mythologies, pride often comes before growth,” Arushi explains. “It’s the thing that forces change. Without it, transformation wouldn’t happen.”