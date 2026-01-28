The human qualities of power and pride, are retold through gold and gems in Veil of Myths
Over time, ancient civilizations have always influenced one another. Through myths, symbols, fashion, and belief systems, cultures have mirrored each other in unexpected ways. Even today, traces of those connections appear, like a surprise, reminding us of the shared cultures. This idea sits at the heart of Ekadori Studio’s latest collection, Veil of Myths.
“For us, the starting point was noticing how similar Indian and Greek myths really are. Even though the cultures are far apart, they both speak about ego, power, downfall, and transformation in very similar ways,” shares Arushi Dube, founder and designer of Ekadori Studio.
The collection doesn’t treat hubris as a flaw but looks at it as a catalyst. “In both mythologies, pride often comes before growth,” Arushi explains. “It’s the thing that forces change. Without it, transformation wouldn’t happen.”
A recurring motif that ties the collection together is the idea of the veil. “It is that thin layer between the real and the mythic,” Arushi says. This symbol represents the human ego itself which deals with truth and acceptance. It also acts as a bridge between the Ganges and the Aegean.
The silhouettes are fluid and open. Heavy, static forms were replaced with sculptural designs that feel lighter and more organic. Negative spaces or ‘voids’ are intentional. “Those gaps represent the unknown parts of history — where myths are imagined and reshaped,” Arushi explains.
Texture plays a key role in grounding the collection. Inspired by ancient ruins, the surfaces recall weathered Greek stone and old Indian temple walls. “We wanted the jewellery to feel touched by time,” she adds. The use of vintage matte finish on 18k gold-plated brass along with gemstones like smoky quartz to cherry crackle serves as a visual metaphor for balance: it is grounded, weathered by experience, and glows with an inner resilience.
The collection also focuses on ‘owning the feminine’ as sovereignty rather than aggression. The duality of the Divine Feminine found in both cultures; of Athena’s intelligence and Shakti’s transformative force shapes the emotional tone of the pieces.
The gemstones are paired thoughtfully in ways like they’re in conversation with one another. Smoky quartz carrying resilience is paired with citrine for radiance, the grounding vibrant blue kyanite goes with the protective black onyx.
At Ekadori Studio, meaning is central to design. “Each piece is shaped by mythologies across the stars, cultural symbolism, and archetypal narratives, embedding meaning and emotional healing,” says Arushi. Embodying this spirit, Veil of Myths creates a personal connection with the wearer going beyond just jewellery.
Prices start at Rs 1,290. Available online.
