Ik Kudi collection turns heirloom embroidery into wearable art

Ludhiana-based luxury couture label House of Shahana India has long been synonymous with heritage craftsmanship and contemporary expression. Known for its mastery over traditional Indian embroideries—zardozi, dabka, resham and nakshi—the brand’s creations bridge generations, transforming heirloom techniques into wearable art for the modern woman. Its latest collection, Ik Kudi, continues this legacy with quiet confidence and emotional depth.
Founded by designer Simrat Arora even before she met her husband and business partner Paul Arora, House of Shahana has evolved into a couture house where storytelling is central to design. “She is the designer, and I handle the business and operations,” Paul shares, underscoring a partnership that allows creativity and structure to coexist seamlessly.
Ik Kudi—which translates to “one girl”—is deeply personal in spirit. “The collection is a tribute to cultural identity and feminine strength,” Paul explains. “Every outfit reflects a dream from a young age—what every girl imagines for her special moments.” Drawing inspiration from timeless Indian traditions, the collection blends intricate hand embroidery with modern silhouettes, creating striking pieces.
While House of Shahana remains rooted in bridal and festive wear, Ik Kudi represents a more refined and deliberate evolution. “We worked on this collection for almost four to five months,” Paul notes. “The focus was on incorporating intricate hand embroidery with contemporary silhouettes, so each piece feels luxurious yet wearable.” The lineup includes bridal lehengas, structured fish-cut lehengas, elegant anarkalis, detailed shararasand ghararas, handcrafted saris, and statement Indo-western ensembles—each reflecting the house’s signature meticulous detailing and rich textiles.
At the heart of the collection lies craftsmanship that demands patience and precision. “Our signature has always been zardozi, dabka, resham, and nakshi work—that’s what makes our brand unique,” says Paul. Bridal lehengas and heavily embroidered shararas often take months to complete, shaped by the hands of nearly 400 artisans working across workshops in Ludhiana, Kolkata, and Baliah. “A dedicated team works on every piece to ensure quality and craftsmanship,” he adds.
The brand is also known for its expertise with challenging textiles. “Tissue fabrics are especially difficult to work with,” Paul admits, “but we’ve perfected the technique over the years. It allows us to apply heavy embroidery while maintaining flow and structure.” This balance is evident in the collection’s colour story, which leans into shades favoured by today’s brides—baby pinks, soft pastels, and subtle neutrals—without losing a sense of occasion.
While select samples are available, customisation remains integral to the House of Shahana experience. “Most pieces are customisable,” Paul shares. “It usually takes 60 to 90 days, depending on the design and detailing.”
Prices start at Rs 1,07,000. Available online.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl