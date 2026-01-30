Ik Kudi collection turns heirloom embroidery into wearable art

While House of Shahana remains rooted in bridal and festive wear, Ik Kudi represents a more refined and deliberate evolution. “We worked on this collection for almost four to five months,” Paul notes. “The focus was on incorporating intricate hand embroidery with contemporary silhouettes, so each piece feels luxurious yet wearable.” The lineup includes bridal lehengas, structured fish-cut lehengas, elegant anarkalis, detailed shararasand ghararas, handcrafted saris, and statement Indo-western ensembles—each reflecting the house’s signature meticulous detailing and rich textiles.

At the heart of the collection lies craftsmanship that demands patience and precision. “Our signature has always been zardozi, dabka, resham, and nakshi work—that’s what makes our brand unique,” says Paul. Bridal lehengas and heavily embroidered shararas often take months to complete, shaped by the hands of nearly 400 artisans working across workshops in Ludhiana, Kolkata, and Baliah. “A dedicated team works on every piece to ensure quality and craftsmanship,” he adds.

The brand is also known for its expertise with challenging textiles. “Tissue fabrics are especially difficult to work with,” Paul admits, “but we’ve perfected the technique over the years. It allows us to apply heavy embroidery while maintaining flow and structure.” This balance is evident in the collection’s colour story, which leans into shades favoured by today’s brides—baby pinks, soft pastels, and subtle neutrals—without losing a sense of occasion.

While select samples are available, customisation remains integral to the House of Shahana experience. “Most pieces are customisable,” Paul shares. “It usually takes 60 to 90 days, depending on the design and detailing.”

Prices start at Rs 1,07,000. Available online.

