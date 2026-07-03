Daamann by Mohit Falod launches Gulzaar, a stunning celebration of festive Banarasi outfits

Jaipur based homegrown couture label Daamann by Mohit Falod has just come up with an elegant collection of occasion wear in rich Banarasi textiles. Called Gulzaar – The Baraat of Blossoms, the collection explores rich Banarasi textiles, hand-painted details, real gotapatti work, semi-precious embellishments, and intricate surface ornamentation. The colour palette moves through soft ivories, antique golds, blush pinks, deep reds, sage greens, and regal jewel tones, echoing both nature and celebration.

Silhouettes range from bridal lehengas and draped ensembles to structured jackets, layered separates, sherwanis, bandhgalas, and contemporary occasion wear. Mohit takes us through the details of the same.