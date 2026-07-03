Daamann by Mohit Falod launches Gulzaar, a stunning celebration of festive Banarasi outfits
Jaipur based homegrown couture label Daamann by Mohit Falod has just come up with an elegant collection of occasion wear in rich Banarasi textiles. Called Gulzaar – The Baraat of Blossoms, the collection explores rich Banarasi textiles, hand-painted details, real gotapatti work, semi-precious embellishments, and intricate surface ornamentation. The colour palette moves through soft ivories, antique golds, blush pinks, deep reds, sage greens, and regal jewel tones, echoing both nature and celebration.
Silhouettes range from bridal lehengas and draped ensembles to structured jackets, layered separates, sherwanis, bandhgalas, and contemporary occasion wear. Mohit takes us through the details of the same.
What's the idea behind the collection?
The idea emerged from observing the Indian baraat not just as a procession, but as an emotional experience. For us, a baraat is where countless emotions come together, families unite, generations gather, memories are created, and traditions are carried forward. Much like a garden in bloom, every emotion unfolds gradually until it becomes a grand celebration.
How different is it from your previous collections?
While our previous collections have always been rooted in craftsmanship and storytelling, Gulzaar takes a more celebratory and emotionally expressive direction.
Your label is textile-driven and rooted in cultural memory. What makes it stand out?
What makes the label distinct is our approach towards creating modern heirlooms, pieces. Our collaborations with artisans whose families have been associated with Jaipur's royal ateliers allow us to work with techniques such as real gold and silver gotapatti, meenakari-inspired embroidery, miniature painting influences, hand-painted kalamkari, and semi-precious stonework.
Wedding wardrobes must-haves?
A statement ceremonial outfit, a versatile handcrafted jacket or layering piece, elegant separates, lightweight occasion wear for pre-wedding celebrations and accessories.
Upcoming collection details?
Our upcoming collection marks an exciting evolution for the house. While craftsmanship and cultural storytelling remain central to our philosophy, the next chapter explores these ideas through a much sharper and more contemporary lens.
The collection will introduce experimental Indian silhouettes, deeper textile experimentation, and a stronger dialogue between heritage and modernity. It continues our pursuit of creating couture that feels both archival and relevant for today's generation.