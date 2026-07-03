Inside Arshiya Goel’s glamorous new fashion collection, Ashvaara

Arshiya Goel’s label, House of Arshiyaa, is all about culturally rooted, elegant silhouettes. Her latest drop, Ashvaara, is built around the idea of strength, movement, and confidence, inspired by the spirit of the horse. Silhouette-wise, Arshiya has explored sculpted bralettes, fluid drapes, slit skir ts, and contemporary occasion wear separates that feel feminine but powerful at the same time.

The collection is rich in handwork, with glass beads, stones, resham, cutdana, and zari embroidery adding texture and dimension. The colour palette focuses on deep jewel tones paired with metallic accents that catch the light beautifully. Arshiya tells us all in detail.