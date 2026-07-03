Inside Arshiya Goel’s glamorous new fashion collection, Ashvaara
Arshiya Goel’s label, House of Arshiyaa, is all about culturally rooted, elegant silhouettes. Her latest drop, Ashvaara, is built around the idea of strength, movement, and confidence, inspired by the spirit of the horse. Silhouette-wise, Arshiya has explored sculpted bralettes, fluid drapes, slit skir ts, and contemporary occasion wear separates that feel feminine but powerful at the same time.
The collection is rich in handwork, with glass beads, stones, resham, cutdana, and zari embroidery adding texture and dimension. The colour palette focuses on deep jewel tones paired with metallic accents that catch the light beautifully. Arshiya tells us all in detail.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The starting point was a horse and everything it represents: strength, instinct, freedom, and momentum. As a Gen Z designer, I wanted to create occasion wear that feels relevant to my generation. The collection is sensual, but it comes from confidence rather than excess. The horse became the perfect symbol for that spirit.
How is it different from your previous collections?
Ashvaara feels more confident in its silhouette language. The cuts are sharper, the drapes are more fluid and there is a strong er emphasis on sensuality. We’ve also focused on creating pieces that highlight movement, whether through the drape of a skirt or the structure of a blouse. It’s bolder and more contemporary while still carrying the detailed handwork that defines the brand.
What’s working this summer in ethnic and fusion fashion?
Women are increasingly looking for occasion wear that feels lighter and easier to wear. Structured blouses, draped skirts, modern lehenga sets, and versatile separates are doing very well. There is also a clear preference for pieces that can be styled differently for multiple occasions rather than garments that are worn just once. Contemporary silhouettes paired with traditional craftsmanship continue to be a strong trend.
What inspires you?
Nature is a big one, and I am also inspired by strong women, Indian craftsmanship and the way clothing can completely transform how someone feels about themselves.
Tell us about your upcoming collections?
We’re currently exploring an interesting mix of floral influences and bandana-inspired techniques for our next edit. It will be more colourful, playful, and youthful in spirit with easyto-wear pieces for pre-festive celebrations. Following that, we’ll be launching our larger festive and modern bridal collection for the winter season.