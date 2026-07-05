This collection reimagines heritage with elegance and modern ease

It’s not every day that a collection manages to honour tradition while feeling entirely at home in the present. With Navrang, Wabi Sabi By Anshum-Ritesh strikes that delicate balance with remarkable ease. Inspired by the evocative world of V. Shantaram’s 1959 classic film Navrang, designers Anshum Saran and Ritesh Rajput reinterpret heritage through a distinctly contemporary lens.

A soft palette, intricate motifs and fluid silhouettes lend the collection a quiet elegance, allowing nostalgia and modernity to coexist without competing for attention. In a conversation with Indulge, Ritesh speaks about translating a cinematic vision into garments, preserving the integrity of traditional craft, and creating timeless pieces that tell a story with subtlety rather than spectacle.

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