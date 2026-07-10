This brand returns with its seventh collection, rooted in self-expression

Fashion has long been a language of self-expression, but for designer Saveri Raj, it is also a way of coming home to herself. With Golden Hour, the seventh campaign for her avant-garde label ROZE 2.11, the personal and the creative blur into one. Built around Carl Jung’s idea of the Golden Shadow — a repository of hidden talents, creativity and vitality, the collection is an exploration of reclaiming the parts of ourselves we leave behind. In a conversation with Indulge, Saveri reflects on her new collection and the joy of embracing your true self.

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