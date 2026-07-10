This edit translates Barmer’s scenic landscape into couture
Fashion often borrows from culture. Ekani Archive’s latest collection, Chapter 01 - Straight from Soil, borrows from the land itself. Inspired by the landscapes of Barmer, Rajasthan, the collection looks beyond the desert’s familiar visual language to uncover beauty in cracked earth, weathered textures and sun-baked hues. Rather than relying on mirror work, folk motifs or vibrant colour palettes often associated with the region, the label chooses restraint, allowing craftsmanship and thoughtful design to take centre stage.
From cracked earth to couture: Ekani Archive’s Barmer-inspired edit embraces restraint and craft
Founded by sibling duo Himanshu and Dimple Sharda, Ekani Archive introduces a collection that values longevity over trends. Earthy tones, relaxed silhouettes and intricate hand appliqué come together to create garments that feel contemporary while remaining rooted in traditional craftsmanship. Instead of using embellishment for spectacle, the edit lets texture, shadow and the mark of the artisan’s hand become its defining details.
Chapter 01 - Straight from Soil also signals the beginning of a larger design narrative. As the first chapter in what promises to be an evolving archive, the collection establishes a philosophy centred on honest making, quiet confidence and clothes designed to outlive seasonal fashion cycles. We spoke to creative director Uzair Khan about finding inspiration in the desert, the role of craftsmanship in modern fashion, and why sometimes less truly is more.
Excerpts:
How did you translate the essence of the desert into a collection that still feels contemporary and wearable?
We didn’t go looking for the desert in the obvious places — not in camels, not in folk motifs, not in mirror work. We went looking for it in the feeling: the dryness, the stillness, the way light falls flat on cracked earth. That restraint became the collection’s design logic.
What came first — the story, the textiles, the colour palette or the silhouettes?
The soil came first, quite literally. We started with the palette — the colours you’d find if you dug your hands into Barmer’s ground — and everything else built outward from there. The textiles chose themselves once we knew what we were trying to feel.
What drew you to appliqué over prints or embellishments?
Appliqué has a physicality that print simply cannot replicate — it sits on the fabric, it has shadow, it has weight. It also carries the mark of the hand far more honestly than most other techniques. We wanted the making to be visible, not hidden.
How did you build depth and visual interest while staying committed to an earthy palette?
We leaned into tone-on-tone and texture contrast rather than colour contrast. When you’re working within a restrained range, the surface of the fabric does the heavy lifting. The way cotton catches light differently depending on how it’s been worked becomes the detail.
Was there an anchor piece that embodied the spirit of the range?
The co-ord sets. They carry both elements we care about most — the ease of a silhouette that doesn’t try too hard, and the appliqué work that makes you stop and look closely. Everything else in the collection felt like it was in conversation with them
How do you ensure the craftsmanship enhances the garment without overshadowing the design?
We set a simple rule early on: the craft should reward the person who looks closely, but not demand attention from the person who doesn’t. If a piece only works because of its embellishment, we’ve failed — the silhouette has to hold on its own first.
Did Chapter 01 - Straight from Soil consciously reject any prevailing trends?
Deliberately, yes. We stayed away from anything that felt seasonal — no statement sleeves, no it-fabric of the moment, no styling that would date a photograph taken six months from now. We wanted these pieces to look as right in 2028 as they do today.
Which design decision challenged you the most?
Getting the appliqué placement to feel considered rather than decorative. There’s a thin line between a piece of work that anchors a garment and one that merely sits on it. We reworked several placements multiple times before the pieces felt resolved.
How would you ideally style pieces from Chapter 01 - Straight from Soil?
Simply. These garments don’t need to be finished with much — minimal jewellery, clean footwear, nothing that competes. They’re designed to be the thing you reach for when you want to feel put together without having thought about it.
What foundational philosophy are you establishing with the edit?
That beauty doesn’t have to explain itself. We want every future chapter of Ekani Archive to carry this same quietness — garments that are grounded in craft, honest in their making, and designed for women who don’t need their clothes to shout.
Prices start at ₹4,999. Available online.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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