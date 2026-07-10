This edit translates Barmer’s scenic landscape into couture

Fashion often borrows from culture. Ekani Archive’s latest collection, Chapter 01 - Straight from Soil, borrows from the land itself. Inspired by the landscapes of Barmer, Rajasthan, the collection looks beyond the desert’s familiar visual language to uncover beauty in cracked earth, weathered textures and sun-baked hues. Rather than relying on mirror work, folk motifs or vibrant colour palettes often associated with the region, the label chooses restraint, allowing craftsmanship and thoughtful design to take centre stage.

From cracked earth to couture: Ekani Archive’s Barmer-inspired edit embraces restraint and craft

Founded by sibling duo Himanshu and Dimple Sharda, Ekani Archive introduces a collection that values longevity over trends. Earthy tones, relaxed silhouettes and intricate hand appliqué come together to create garments that feel contemporary while remaining rooted in traditional craftsmanship. Instead of using embellishment for spectacle, the edit lets texture, shadow and the mark of the artisan’s hand become its defining details.

Chapter 01 - Straight from Soil also signals the beginning of a larger design narrative. As the first chapter in what promises to be an evolving archive, the collection establishes a philosophy centred on honest making, quiet confidence and clothes designed to outlive seasonal fashion cycles. We spoke to creative director Uzair Khan about finding inspiration in the desert, the role of craftsmanship in modern fashion, and why sometimes less truly is more.

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