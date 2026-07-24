Delhi-based designer transforms painterly inspirations into fluid silhouettes

What happens when a paintbrush gives way to a needle? Tarang – Painted in Motion, the latest collection by Label Moni K, answers that question with silhouettes that carry the fluidity of an artist’s canvas. Launched in 2018 by Kritikaa Chhabra and affectionately named after her mother, the luxury couture label is highly regarded for its contemporary fusion aesthetics, bridging the gap between high-end traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern, edgy silhouettes. Over the years, the brand has evolved from being known for statement occasion wear to developing a strong design language centred around sculpted corsetry, fluid drapes, modern tailoring and meticulous hand embroidery.
Designed to evoke movement by turning fabric into a medium where colour, texture and form come together — the brand new collection draws inspiration from expressive brush strokes, abstract landscapes and handcrafted artistry.
“Tarang represents a softer, more fluid evolution of the Label Moni K aesthetic. While our previous collections celebrated glamour through structure and embellishment, the edit introduces movement as the central design element. The collection focuses on painterly textures, flowing silhouettes, handcrafted textiles and embroidery that feels lighter yet equally luxurious. It embraces effortless elegance while retaining the brand’s signature couture detailing,” shares founder and designer Kritikaa Chhabra.
Contemporary in its outlook yet timeless in its appeal, the collection is created for women who celebrate confidence and individuality. Painted in Motion blurs the lines between fashion and art.
“The muse for Tarang is a woman who is expressive, confident and constantly in motion. The collection is inspired by the rhythm of celebrations — the way fabrics flow while dancing, the movement of brush strokes on a canvas and the organic beauty of nature. We wanted every garment to feel alive, almost like wearable art — where colour, texture and craftsmanship move together seamlessly. The name Painted in Motion reflects this idea of capturing movement through textiles and design,” she reveals.
The edit features a thoughtfully curated range of 18 ensembles spanning drape saris, corset saris, lehenga sets, skirt sets, sharara sets, cape ensembles, contemporary draped gowns, kaftans and modern separates. “The collection offers versatile options for cocktail evenings, destination weddings, festive celebrations and modern bridal occasions, allowing women to find silhouettes that suit different moods and personalities,” she elucidates. The co-ord sets and gowns offering a structured corset-inspired bodice with a draped column skirt are our personal favourites from the edit.
The collection features abstract painterly motifs inspired by flowing water, blooming florals and organic brush strokes rather than traditional symmetrical patterns. Embroidery techniques include intricate threadwork, crystal detailing, sequins, beads, cutdana, delicate pearl work and tonal appliqué. Instead of overpowering the garments, every embellishment is thoughtfully placed t o enhance movement and create a subtle dimension.
“We have worked with luxurious embossed jacquards, organza, shimmer georgettes, soft tulles, Chantilly-inspired lace, textured nets and fluid crêpes to create depth and movement. Many fabrics have been specially developed with digitally painted artwork, layered textures and handcrafted surface embellishments,” she notes.
Tarang explores a sophisticated palette of soft ivories, champagne golds, blush pinks, powder blues, sage greens, lilacs, warm corals and sunset-inspired hues, balanced with striking jewel tones like emerald, ruby, midnight blue and classic black.
“The colours transition beautifully across the collection, much like paint blending on a canvas,” she explains. Key pieces feature avant-garde, art-inspired patterns including cosmic dot, marbelled sun, crimson mosaic, savanna gypsy and dreamscape — curated specifically for sunset soirées, pool parties, intimate dinners and cocktail evenings.
₹7,599 onwards. Available online.