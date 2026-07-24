Delhi-based designer transforms painterly inspirations into fluid silhouettes

Designed to evoke movement by turning fabric into a medium where colour, texture and form come together — the brand new collection draws inspiration from expressive brush strokes, abstract landscapes and handcrafted artistry.

“Tarang represents a softer, more fluid evolution of the Label Moni K aesthetic. While our previous collections celebrated glamour through structure and embellishment, the edit introduces movement as the central design element. The collection focuses on painterly textures, flowing silhouettes, handcrafted textiles and embroidery that feels lighter yet equally luxurious. It embraces effortless elegance while retaining the brand’s signature couture detailing,” shares founder and designer Kritikaa Chhabra.