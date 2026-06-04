This label's Monte Carlo edit reimagines the summer season in a fun, chic way

Summer dresing is all about bright colours, flowy yet chic silhouettes, and playful prints, and Gucci's latest capsule edit ticks all the right boxes. Unfolding across Monte Carlo, it’s latest campaign is captured in a series of moments shaped by motion, light, and the spirit of escape.
The first chapter moves through pools and open water, with a cast including Tian Xi Wei , Amelia Gray, Anok Yai, Elisabetta Dessy, Emma Koch, Kayako Higuchi, Felix Friedman, Ibrahima Kane, and Samuel Watson. Figures caught between somewhere and elsewhere, plans hinted at rather than declared, and a sense that the next hour might lead anywhere. A summer of possibility rather than repose, framed by Monaco’s cultural aura, long a stage for fashion and glamour.
The wardrobe moves with ease through these shifting settings. For her, summer essentials with an edge, sharp tailoring, and flowing silhouettes rendered in the Flora motif. For him, everyday separates and all -day denim. Accessories anchor the narrative, including the Gucci Jackie, Venice, and Gossip handbags, while the Mercato in white leather and GG Monogram duffle and tote carr y summer journeys.
The Gucci Madison and Melrose, presented in the GG Monogram , move seamlessly from day to evening, shoulder bags sized for the essentials. Flora threads through the campaign, a composition that has remained central to the House’s visual language since its creation in 1966, and which this year marks its 60th anniversary. Originally conceived by Vittorio Accornero at the request of Rodolfo Gucci for Princess Grace of Monaco, Flora was envisioned as an abundant field of blooms in 37 distinct colors, first presented as a silk scarf. This origin places Flora in dialogue with Princess Grace of Monaco, whose presence marked a defining moment in its creation.
From the 1960s to the present day, Monaco has held a particular place within the world of fashion, a city where heritage and the contemporary continue to meet.
The collection is available online, at the Gucci boutiques worldwide, and the resort locations.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels