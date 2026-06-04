This label's Monte Carlo edit reimagines the summer season in a fun, chic way

Summer dresing is all about bright colours, flowy yet chic silhouettes, and playful prints, and Gucci's latest capsule edit ticks all the right boxes. Unfolding across Monte Carlo, it’s latest campaign is captured in a series of moments shaped by motion, light, and the spirit of escape.

Gucci Monte Carlo: The House introduces the first chapter of its new campaign to celebrate the summer season

The first chapter moves through pools and open water, with a cast including Tian Xi Wei , Amelia Gray, Anok Yai, Elisabetta Dessy, Emma Koch, Kayako Higuchi, Felix Friedman, Ibrahima Kane, and Samuel Watson. Figures caught between somewhere and elsewhere, plans hinted at rather than declared, and a sense that the next hour might lead anywhere. A summer of possibility rather than repose, framed by Monaco’s cultural aura, long a stage for fashion and glamour.