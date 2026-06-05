From heirloom embroidery to contemporary cuts: Chamee & Palak discuss their new collection

A

Palak: Emotion, mostly. Chamee designs from feeling first, be it a texture, a memory, or a colour that’s sitting in her head. It rarely starts with a trend board. It starts with a question of what this particular emotion feels like to wear. Craft is the other constant. We have deep respect for the artisans we work with, and a lot of the design comes from spending time with them. They are an integral part of the inputs which go into our new collections. The clothes are better when the craft is the starting point.