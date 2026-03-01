Designer Ajay Kumar’s latest resort wear is built around movement and identity
Label Mr Ajay Kumar, helmed by designer Ajay Kumar, stands for maximalism flaunted with class. The bold and eye-catching patterns and ornate prints that define the brand’s ethos were all present in abundance in the latest menswear collection, Odyssey of the Seas, that he showcased at FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur. The refreshing range of resort wear is not only wearable but also impactful and impressive in terms of the use of colours, the flow of the silhouettes and the comfortable fabrics. Ajay talks with us about the same post show.
Tell us all about your latest menswear edit.
Our SS’26 menswear edit, Odyssey of the Seas, is a refined neo-nautical collection built around the idea of movement as identity. The mood is refined, international, and quietly powerful. The palette moves through sun-kissed whites, reds, pinks, sand gold, and deep maritime blues. Silhouettes include relaxed jackets, engineered printed shirts, lightweight bombers, tailored shorts, and fluid trousers. Fabrics include linen, fine cotton, and textured blends.
What was the idea behind the collection?
The collection turns to the ocean, not as a backdrop, but as a philosophy. It speaks of the man who belongs to the movement rather than the destination. The sea becomes a metaphor for longing, romance, separation, and identity. It’s about how you move through the world when nothing is certain.The modern Indian man travels globally but remains rooted in identity. He doesn’t dress according to the seasons; rather, he dresses for the occasion. This collection reflects that refinement and balance. The idea was to create occasion-led resort wear that is seasonless; clothing that transitions seamlessly from day to evening, leisure to celebration.
What’s working in summer holiday resort style in 2026?
Resort style in 2026 is defined by refined ease. Resort wear is fluid, breathable, and intentionally relaxed. Ease and fluid tailoring. Men want relaxed silhouettes that still feel elevated. Lightweight jackets, statement shirts, tailored shorts, and coordinated separates are key. There’s a Mediterranean lightness to dressing, which is polished but effortless. Luxury is expressed through print and cut rather than embellishment. The emphasis is on clothes that transition naturally from daytime leisure to evening elegance.
What are the general fashion trends for men this year in casual and resort wear?
Menswear in 2026 is moving toward soft masculinity and emotional maturity. What’s making a comeback is artisanal detailing and engineered prints for making pieces statement-worthy for every occasion. There’s a strong focus on textures — washed silks, lived-in linens, matte finishes. Versatile pieces like printed or embroidered camp collar shirts, loose flowy pants, linen shirts and pants, breezy overshirts will be trending. Holiday casual wear is becoming more expressive and personality-led. It’s less about minimal basics and more about attitude. We’re seeing statement shirts with scenic or graphic storytelling prints, worn with relaxed tailored trousers or longer-length shorts. Slightly flared or wide-cut pants are returning. Knit polos, silk shirts, and textured overshirts are replacing basic tees. There’s also a subtle glam influence — soft sheen fabrics, tonal layering, lightweight scarves, jewellery, and confident colour pairing. Resort dressing now carries presence. The holiday wardrobe is no longer just relaxed — it’s styled. Intentional. Slightly bold. A man on vacation is dressing with more character, not less.
What do you think are the holiday wardrobe must-haves for 2026?
A refined printed shirt, tailored shorts, lightweight jackets, relaxed linen trousers, a structured but unlined blazer, neck ties and scarves.
What are your plans for the label this year?
We are focused on strengthening our global positioning while remaining rooted in our Inspired from India new-age print language and identity. Resort and occasion crossover dressing will continue to expand. Wedding wear will be our main focus during the second half of the year. We will continue to work towards expanding our luxury handbags and accessories line.
What inspires your designs?
I’m inspired by longing, by the spaces between where we are and where we want to be and by the emotional journeys we carry quietly. My designs begin with that feeling, and everything else follows. Travel, Indian storytelling, Indian heritage, and global trends also inspire us.
Fashion statements of 2025 that impressed you…
The rise of softer masculinity and relaxed tailoring felt authentic. Breathable luxury fabrics gained importance—and that’s here to stay. I was impressed by how occasion wear became more relaxed yet refined. Celebration dressing felt lighter, more wearable, less rigid — especially in menswear.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We continue to build menswear narratives that are occasion-led rather than seasonal, blending Indian craft with a globally relevant silhouette language.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.