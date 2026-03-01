Gold, memory and modernity in Thangam by Vivek Karunakaran

A

Thangam reimagines gold not as luxury, but as proof of permanence. It is deeply personal. It is about inheritance, not just of jewellery or silk, but of values. I wanted warmth, not glare, and so the colour palette moves through shades of muted antique gold, burnished ivory, temple beige, soft turmeric, aged sandalwood and hints of deep wine and aubergine. The palette is luminous without being loud. Structured bandhgala with softened shoulders, layered open sherwanis with lean, elongated proportions, relaxed veshti paired with tailored jackets, layered angavastram styled with dhoti trousers and panchagajams are a few of the silhouettes we’ve played around with.

The textiles of Thangam comprise handwoven Kanjeevaram silk reinterpreted into occasion jackets, pleated palazzos, veshtis and the VK quintessential shakets, lightweight brocades with a matte finish, crushed textures, and subtle zari that feels aged rather than shiny.