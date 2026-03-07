Banana Labs’ latest drop offers silhouettes with seasonless appeal
Homegrown label Banana Labs’ latest collection, Illume is a thoughtfully curated collection that reflects the poetic transition from dusk to dawn. The collection brings together elegant wardrobe essentials including flowing kaftans, refined kurta sets, breezy dresses, coordinated separates, and timeless saris. The range has subtle textures, fluid forms, and a warm palette, making it perfect for both intimate occasions and refined everyday dressing. The founder of the label, Mariyam Khatri takes us through the drop.
Tell us all about Illume.
It is inspired by the quiet transition of the day, moving from dusk to dawn, light to shadow. The colour palette mirrors this shift, flowing through dusk tones of black, navy, and pink, and opening into sunshine yellow. The collection features flowing kaftans, kurta sets, fluid pants, saris, and timeless dresses, crafted in Kota Doria and cotton muls, with subtle touches of gold and silver zari. Printed geometry in handblock prints, with circles and layered overlays, adds depth and rhythm to the garments.
What was the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind Illume was to capture the quiet transition of the day, from dusk to dawn, light to shadow. The colour palette reflects this movement, flowing through black, navy, and pink and opening into sunshine yellow. We wanted the collection to feel fluid and evolving rather than fixed to a single moment. What sets Illume apart is its approach to festivity. Instead of heavy occasion wear, it is designed as a trans-seasonal, understated festive edit that can move easily across seasons and settings. It focuses on versatility and ease, allowing the garments to be worn beyond traditional setting.
What are the general fashion trends this year?
This year, fashion is leaning towards expressive yet considered dressing. We’re seeing the return of animal prints, reinterpreted in more refined, wearable ways rather than overtly bold statements. What’s clearly here to stay is comfort-led design. Another strong direction is understated surface play. Instead of loud embellishment, there’s a shift towards texture, print, and pattern that add depth without excess.
What are your plans for the label this year?
This year, our focus is on elevating our design language and strengthening the way our collections come together. We’re looking at refining details, silhouettes, and materials to create pieces that feel more considered and long-lasting. Alongside this, we’re exploring a circular design model for the brand.
