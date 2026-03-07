Banana Labs’ latest drop offers silhouettes with seasonless appeal

A

The idea behind Illume was to capture the quiet transition of the day, from dusk to dawn, light to shadow. The colour palette reflects this movement, flowing through black, navy, and pink and opening into sunshine yellow. We wanted the collection to feel fluid and evolving rather than fixed to a single moment. What sets Illume apart is its approach to festivity. Instead of heavy occasion wear, it is designed as a trans-seasonal, understated festive edit that can move easily across seasons and settings. It focuses on versatility and ease, allowing the garments to be worn beyond traditional setting.