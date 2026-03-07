Rajesh Pratap Singh’s latest collection is based on the current geopolitics of the world

A

The idea stemmed from a simple observation that sometimes appearances seem to matter more than real-world problems or real solutions. The suit, as a symbol of power and authority, became central to that thought. We don’t believe in drastic shifts. Ours is an ongoing experiment. The evolution is subtle, often in construction, proportion, or technique rather than in loud visual changes. Recently, there has been a stronger exploration of structure, which is almost armour-like, but it remains within our larger language.