Launching its own platform and a prêt line, this popular label is going places!

Founded in 2012 in Mumbai, Sarah & Sandeep has long occupied a rarefied space within Indian luxury — where bespoke rigour meets a distinctly modern restraint. Conceived by Sarah Gonsalves, an alumna of the London College of Fashion and Sandeep Gonsalves — the label was shaped by an immersion in the traditions of English and Italian tailoring. The result is a house signature defined by architectural precision, fluid construction and a quiet confidence that resists excess.
Today, the brand steps decisively into a new era with the launch of its direct-to-consumer platform, unveiling a Ready-to-Wear line that distills its couture-level discipline into accessible, sharply honed silhouettes for men. Shipping across India and global style capitals such as London, New York City and Singapore, the move signals an assured stride towards international relevance — without compromising the house’s devotion to craft.
Favoured by a discerning roster that includes Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra and Huma Qureshi — and most recently spotlighted by British creator KSI — the label’s appeal transcends borders and genres alike.
Its previous collection, Sartorial Suitline, underscored this philosophy: a menswear and womenswear edit of full-canvas tailoring rendered in bamboo blends, wool-silk-linen, worsted wool, corduroy and cashmere. Understated yet impeccably engineered, the pieces resonated with fashion cognoscenti nationwide. As the house unveils its newest chapter, we speak with founder Sandeep Gonsalves about evolution, expansion and the enduring power of a perfectly cut line.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
This collection is rooted in the idea of stylised comfort, the belief that dressing well and dressing comfortably should never be a compromise. We wanted to create pieces that feel as considered and intentional as they look, without sacrificing ease of wear. Stylised comfort was our aim, and every silhouette, fabric choice and design detail was guided by that.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
This collection isn’t defined by motifs in the traditional sense. Instead, what makes it distinctive are the newer variations of our signature house codes like refined details, considered construction and design choices that are unmistakably Sarah & Sandeep, elevated further with each drop.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The palette is a balance of timeless neutrals and rich, royal tones. Think warm taupes, clean ivories, deep midnight black and sandline, grounded by the understated elegance our brand is known for, alongside more commanding shades like bottle green, indigo and stone. It’s a palette designed to feel both versatile and intentional.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
We’ve worked with a carefully selected range of fabrics like linen, wool silk linen blends, cotton jersey knit, denim, bamboo and worsted wool. Each textile was chosen for its quality, breathability and ability to hold structure while remaining comfortable against the skin. It’s a mix that reflects both our global sourcing standards and our commitment to natural, premium materials.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
The silhouettes for this collection are centred around relaxed and comfort fits. Shapes that move with the body without losing their tailored edge. You can expect relaxed co-ord sets, easy-wearing shirts, comfortable knits and finely tailored trousers, each piece designed to feel as good as it looks.
Have you already started working on your next edit, if so, could you share a bit of information on it?
Yes, we have! The next edit is an updated take on this collection, so our customers can look forward to more play on design details, fabric choices and colour variations. We’re excited about the direction it’s heading in and we think it will feel both familiar and fresh for those who’ve been following the journey.
INR 12,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal