Phiruk collection by 11 Tareng celebrates Manipuri handloom heritage and Khurkhul silk

“Our fascination with handwoven Khurkhul silk—its unique texture, fluid drape and natural sheen—inspired the birth of 11 Tareng,” the designers say. “We recognised not only the fabric’s beauty and versatility but also the cultural richness embedded in every thread.”

According to the legend, Leima spun silk in secrecy, transforming herself into a silkworm in the process. When the sacred secrecy surrounding her craft was broken, she died—or fully transformed—leaving behind a legacy that continues through the silk produced in the region. Even today, Khurkhul silk is woven with a quiet reverence for patience, care and continuity.

“We carry forward the legacy of Khurkhul silk by treating it not merely as a material, but as a living inheritance,” Jayshree and Reena explain. “By using techniques passed down many centuries ago, the creation happens without spectacle, and continuity is valued over excess.”

In the Phiruk collection, geometry becomes the visual language that connects tradition with modern design. Inspired by the structural weave of the vessel itself, the designers use clean lines and architectural shapes to reinterpret heritage motifs.

“Geometry allows us to abstract tradition,” they say. “It makes the designs feel architectural, intentional and relevant to contemporary sensibilities.”

At the same time, the garments remain deeply rooted in storytelling. For the founders, every element—fabric, motif, structure—emerges from lived experience and cultural memory rather than surface-level inspiration.

“Manipur has so much to offer—the beauty of the craft, the skill of the weavers and the stories woven into every thread,” they say. “Nothing is created randomly. Everything carries meaning.”

That philosophy also aligns with the direction in which fashion itself is evolving. As conversations around sustainability and identity grow stronger, labels like 11 Tareng are demonstrating how heritage crafts can shape the future of design.

“This collection reflects a move toward thoughtful design,” the founders say. “Identity becomes authentic, and design intelligence lies in restraint and depth. By empowering local weavers and artisans and encouraging the next generation to learn these skills, we’re aligning with a future that values cultural integrity and purpose-driven creativity.”

Prices start at Rs 45,000. Available online.

