Colour and diamonds redefine everyday jewellery in Varnika collection

While the brand has built a strong reputation through its polki creations, this edit signals a natural creative evolution. “Though the design direction is more contemporary in its approach, the attention to detail, precision, and design integrity remain rooted in the same values that have guided us over the years,” Sumit notes, adding that the collection reflects an evolution in craftsmanship designed to resonate with the modern consumer.

At the heart of the collection is colour paired with diamonds to create pieces that feel vibrant yet refined. “Colour plays an important role in Varnika. The collection was created with the intention of spreading joy, freshness, and expressiveness,” he says. Carefully balancing colourful stones with diamonds allow each design to carry its own personality while maintaining sophistication. “Shades like lilac, ruby, and green are incorporated to spread vibrancy, whereas diamonds are added to attain sophistication. The idea was to spread a message through hues and give each piece a specific persona.”

Equally central to the collection is versatility. Instead of designing solely for special occasions, the focus was on jewellery that transitions effortlessly from day to night — something today’s consumers increasingly value. As Sumit observes, “There is a move away from buying jewellery for occasions towards wearing jewellery on a daily basis. Colour stones with diamonds are also trending, as they are able to represent personality while still being elegant.”