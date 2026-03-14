Colour and diamonds redefine everyday jewellery in Varnika collection

As jewellery finds a new rhythm in everyday wardrobes, heritage houses are evolving alongside the women who wear them. With Varnika, the latest collection by Dassani Brothers, colour, diamonds and contemporary design come together to create pieces meant not just for occasions, but for personal expression. For Sumit Dassani from the brand, the idea was to respond to a noticeable shift in how modern women approach fine jewellery.
“Varnika finds inspiration in the changing way women of today are interacting with jewellery. Although traditionally it may hold sentimental and cultural value, modern women also want jewellery that can be worn more often and can reflect their personal style,” he shares. The collection was envisioned as a meeting point between expressive design and the craftsmanship the brand has long been known for. “With the collection we set out to create an edit that marries colour, diamonds, and modernity with the craftsmanship that Dassani Brothers is known for. Our concept was to bring jewellery that was expressive, wearable, and relevant, without compromising the craftsmanship that we are known for.”
While the brand has built a strong reputation through its polki creations, this edit signals a natural creative evolution. “Though the design direction is more contemporary in its approach, the attention to detail, precision, and design integrity remain rooted in the same values that have guided us over the years,” Sumit notes, adding that the collection reflects an evolution in craftsmanship designed to resonate with the modern consumer.
At the heart of the collection is colour paired with diamonds to create pieces that feel vibrant yet refined. “Colour plays an important role in Varnika. The collection was created with the intention of spreading joy, freshness, and expressiveness,” he says. Carefully balancing colourful stones with diamonds allow each design to carry its own personality while maintaining sophistication. “Shades like lilac, ruby, and green are incorporated to spread vibrancy, whereas diamonds are added to attain sophistication. The idea was to spread a message through hues and give each piece a specific persona.”
Equally central to the collection is versatility. Instead of designing solely for special occasions, the focus was on jewellery that transitions effortlessly from day to night — something today’s consumers increasingly value. As Sumit observes, “There is a move away from buying jewellery for occasions towards wearing jewellery on a daily basis. Colour stones with diamonds are also trending, as they are able to represent personality while still being elegant.”
For the brand, Varnika also reflects a broader direction for growth. “It represents a significant step forward in our expansion into the market for diamond jewellery, while still being true to our polki craft heritage,” he says. “As consumer tastes change, brands have to innovate without sacrificing their core essence. With collections like Varnika, we want to have a complete portfolio that celebrates our past and our future in fine jewellery.”
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