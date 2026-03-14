Jewellery beyond ornamentation: here’s a gender-inclusive debut

Jewellery has always carried meaning far beyond ornamentation — a marker of identity, mood and memory. For founders Yash Thakkar and Anandita N, that deeply personal quality became the starting point for their gender-inclusive label, Null State, a brand that approaches adornment as a form of self-expression rather than just an accessory with their debut collection. Reflecting on what first drew them to the medium, the duo says, “It’s the intimacy jewellery holds — how deeply personal it becomes.” Over time, they noticed how instinctive people’s choices are when it comes to what they wear. “The piece someone reaches for often represents a part of themselves — their personality, their mood or who they wish to become,” they explain, adding that jewellery ultimately becomes a silent communicator. “It is not just decorative, it is a language expressed without words.”
That thinking shapes the label’s design language, which centers around clarity of form and thoughtful construction. “All our designs have a distinctive silhouette guided by form and natural flow,” they say. “We design with intention — every curve, thickness, and proportion is thought-out.” The aesthetic remains deliberately laid back yet expressive, allowing the wearer’s personality to come through. “Null State is about identity without any limits. We want people to feel unrestricted, not defined by gender, trends, or expectations,” they note.
While the pieces lean modern, subtle cultural influences remain present. “Growing up in India shaped our perspective. Here, jewellery carries emotion and meaning,” they share, pointing to the historical fluidity of adornment in Indian culture as an influence. The brand primarily works with brass finished with 18K gold or white silver flash plating. “Brass is strong, workable and versatile — it gives us the freedom to create bold, defined forms while still keeping them comfortable and wearable.”
When it comes to styling, the brand doesn’t believe in rules. “Wear our Showstopper choker as a bracelet around your arm. Layer the Pointy punch necklace into your hair,” the duo share. They also have multi-use pieces like Jugalbandi, which transforms from a waist chain to a necklace, and Teer Chakra, which can be worn as an arm cuff or an anklet. “The most interesting styling always comes from instinct, not instruction.”
Prices start at ₹1,500. Available online.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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