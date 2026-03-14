Jewellery beyond ornamentation: here’s a gender-inclusive debut

While the pieces lean modern, subtle cultural influences remain present. “Growing up in India shaped our perspective. Here, jewellery carries emotion and meaning,” they share, pointing to the historical fluidity of adornment in Indian culture as an influence. The brand primarily works with brass finished with 18K gold or white silver flash plating. “Brass is strong, workable and versatile — it gives us the freedom to create bold, defined forms while still keeping them comfortable and wearable.”

When it comes to styling, the brand doesn’t believe in rules. “Wear our Showstopper choker as a bracelet around your arm. Layer the Pointy punch necklace into your hair,” the duo share. They also have multi-use pieces like Jugalbandi, which transforms from a waist chain to a necklace, and Teer Chakra, which can be worn as an arm cuff or an anklet. “The most interesting styling always comes from instinct, not instruction.”

Prices start at ₹1,500. Available online.

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