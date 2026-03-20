Santanu Guha Thakurta reimagines Bengali weaves for Poila Baisakh

Known for his sartorial designs that have a modern touch while keeping the traditional elements intact, Santanu Guha Thakurta has carved a niche for himself in Kolkata and beyond. His 35-year-old eponymous label and his prêt brand Kolkatanama have kept Bengali art and cultural traditions alive through nuanced designs on heritage fabrics, be it saris or kurtas for men.

For the upcoming Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year), Santanu has chosen a design narrative that takes his experiments with traditional weaves to another level. He has infused the range with the richness of indigenous craft, melding it with diverse contemporary variations, recreating a traditional renaissance.

Inside Nabya Parampara and Akshar O Aitijhya collections by Santanu Guha Thakurta

“I like to explore the boundaries between the craft and technology to unite the traditional world with the contemporary, infusing a nature-friendly way of expressing my creative spirit. I have been working with traditional weaves and indigenous representations of heritage and traditional art forms in different forms of drapes and attire. My designs have always manifested pure and raw art forms to keep our traditional weaves relevant and close to the new-age patrons,” says Santanu.

To hold the interest of the Gen Z audiences, Santanu loves splattering his creations with traditional props, blending them seamlessly with modern aesthetics. To keep the creations affordable without compromising in quality, Santanu makes good use of recycling, organic materials, and colours.

“My aim has always been to make high fashion affordable and reach out to a greater mass of fashion-conscious people. Hence, innovation and thoughtful inclusion of sustainable ways of production are an integral part of my creative process,” he explains.

Santanu takes us through his two latest collections, Nabya Parampara and Akshar O Aitijhya, and unveils the same with an exclusive shoot for Indulge. Excerpts from the chat: