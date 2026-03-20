Spring Summer 2026 collection Islaa channels Southern Spain’s coastal romance

With Spring Summer 2026, Calling June turns its gaze to the sun-drenched romance of southern Spain. Titled Islaa, the collection is an ode to slow travel, soft light and the kind of summer that lingers a little longer than expected. To embody its effortless mood, the brand introduces Athiya Shetty as the face of the campaign.
Mediterranean prints and delicate embroidery take centre stage
“The starting point for Islaa was the idea of slow travel and the quiet beauty you discover when you allow yourself to move at a gentler pace,” says Akanksha Khandelwal, co-founder and creative director, Calling June. Southern Spain, with its “sun-washed streets, coastal landscapes and relaxed rhythm of life,” became both a visual and emotional reference. “The collection translates those impressions into pieces that feel light, feminine and effortlessly wearable.”
That sense of place runs through the details. Much of the inspiration, Akanksha explains, came from “the small details that give the region its character—mosaic-tiled walls, floral balconies, textured facades and the soft colours of the coastline.” These cues find expression in delicate prints, thoughtful embroidery and tactile surfaces. “The idea was to capture that Mediterranean charm in a way that still feels contemporary and easy to wear,” she adds.
The silhouettes echo that philosophy. Fluid maxi dresses, airy co-ords and relaxed separates allow garments to move naturally with the body. “We approached the silhouettes with a sense of fluidity and ease,” she says. Linen, cotton, viscose and modal form the backbone of the collection. “They feel breathable and light against the skin. The goal was to create garments that feel effortless and intuitive for summer dressing.”
The colour story draws from coastal landscapes and sunlit surroundings—soft pastels, warm neutrals and gentle earthy tones. “These colours evoke the warmth and calm of Mediterranean summers while complementing the prints and textures,” Akanksha explains. The palette feels fresh and relaxed without losing depth.
Athiya brings this vision to life in the Aster Co-ord, Celia Maxi Dress and Alex Co-ord Set—looks defined by breezy silhouettes, delicate florals and intricate detailing. “Athiya brings a natural elegance and understated charm that aligns perfectly with the mood of Islaa. Her personal style feels effortless and refined, which mirrors the spirit of the collection,” says Akanksha. It’s that authenticity, she notes, that helped translate the relaxed coastal narrative on screen.
At its heart, Islaa is about versatility. “The pieces are designed to feel intuitive to style,” Akanksha shares. A flowing dress can transition from day to evening with minimal effort, while separates are meant to be mixed and matched across moments.
Prices start at Rs 4,900. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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