Spring Summer 2026 collection Islaa channels Southern Spain’s coastal romance

“The starting point for Islaa was the idea of slow travel and the quiet beauty you discover when you allow yourself to move at a gentler pace,” says Akanksha Khandelwal, co-founder and creative director, Calling June. Southern Spain, with its “sun-washed streets, coastal landscapes and relaxed rhythm of life,” became both a visual and emotional reference. “The collection translates those impressions into pieces that feel light, feminine and effortlessly wearable.”

That sense of place runs through the details. Much of the inspiration, Akanksha explains, came from “the small details that give the region its character—mosaic-tiled walls, floral balconies, textured facades and the soft colours of the coastline.” These cues find expression in delicate prints, thoughtful embroidery and tactile surfaces. “The idea was to capture that Mediterranean charm in a way that still feels contemporary and easy to wear,” she adds.