Ranna Gill’s latest edit is more about emotion and less about occasion

Ranna Gill’s latest collection, Postcards and Passports, is less about occasion and more about emotions. Inspired by the romance of travel and memories we collect along the way, it is designed for movement, memory, and modern femininity. The silhouettes are intentionally relaxed yet polished, comprising pleated skirts, flowing dresses, tailored waistcoats, halter jumpsuits, and co-ord sets that glide between day and evening. The palette mirrors the landscapes of travel and includes sage greens, powder blues, ocean teal, and sandy neutrals with touches of coral and yellow.

Ranna Gill’s travel-inspired line blends ease with modern femininity

Surface techniques like Schiffli embroidery, Dori threadwork, and folkloric cross-stitch add visual texture, while border detailing and panel placements sculpt each garment with purpose.

Textures are light and breathable crepe blends, airy organza accents, linen bases, fluid pleats and satin-finish fabrics. Prints remain central to the story, with scenic borders and hand-illustrated motifs inspired by destinations like Portofino, Rome and Cappadocia. “It’s easy, polished, and meant to travel with you,” says Ranna as she takes us through the beautiful range.