Ranna Gill’s latest edit is more about emotion and less about occasion
Ranna Gill’s latest collection, Postcards and Passports, is less about occasion and more about emotions. Inspired by the romance of travel and memories we collect along the way, it is designed for movement, memory, and modern femininity. The silhouettes are intentionally relaxed yet polished, comprising pleated skirts, flowing dresses, tailored waistcoats, halter jumpsuits, and co-ord sets that glide between day and evening. The palette mirrors the landscapes of travel and includes sage greens, powder blues, ocean teal, and sandy neutrals with touches of coral and yellow.
Ranna Gill’s travel-inspired line blends ease with modern femininity
Surface techniques like Schiffli embroidery, Dori threadwork, and folkloric cross-stitch add visual texture, while border detailing and panel placements sculpt each garment with purpose.
Textures are light and breathable crepe blends, airy organza accents, linen bases, fluid pleats and satin-finish fabrics. Prints remain central to the story, with scenic borders and hand-illustrated motifs inspired by destinations like Portofino, Rome and Cappadocia. “It’s easy, polished, and meant to travel with you,” says Ranna as she takes us through the beautiful range.
What was the idea behind the collection?
The idea began with the feeling of packing for a getaway—that quiet excitement before a journey. I wanted to translate postcards, handwritten notes, coastal scenes and architectural details into wearable stories. It’s about curiosity and lightness. Each piece is designed to feel instinctive, something you reach for without overthinking.
How different is it from your previous collections?
The essence remains the same: print-driven, feminine, and emotionally expressive. What’s evolved is the restraint. The silhouettes are more fluid, the placements more thoughtful, and the overall mood lighter. There’s less drama and more ease. It feels mature but playful.
What are the wardrobe must-haves for women in 2026?
A tailored waistcoat, a fluid maxi dress, wide-leg trousers that travel well, a versatile jacket and at least one piece that feels emotionally special — something that carries memory.
What are your plans for the label this year?
We’re focusing on strengthening our retail presence while deepening our digital storytelling. A US flagship is part of the larger vision. We’re also continuing to build our in-house print archive and refine our production processes to maintain quality and sustainability.
What inspires you?
Travel and nature. Landscapes, gardens, coastlines, architecture. Observing how light falls on water or how florals grow in the wild. I’m inspired by living, breathing spaces; they offer infinite design vocabulary.
Fashion statements of 2025 that impressed you…
I loved the return of refined tailoring. Structured vests and waistcoats styled with ease felt powerful and modern. Also, the shift toward quiet glamour, less noise, and more nuance was refreshing.
Tell us about your other upcoming collections.
We’re working on an edit that explores transitional dressing, something that moves from late summer into early autumn seamlessly. It continues the idea of storytelling through print, but with a slightly more introspective palette. Stay tuned for more!
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