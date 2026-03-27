Mamta Mehta’s Mumbai label reimagines Mughal romance!

In the ever-evolving lexicon of Indian luxury — where heritage is continually reinterpreted through a contemporary lens — Ta’assur stands apart with a quiet, cultivated confidence. Founded in Mumbai in 2021, just before the world slipped into COVID-19 lockdowns, the label by Mamta Mehta feels anchored in a slower, more deliberate way of dressing — one that privileges craft, memory and materiality.
Mamta’s foundation is deeply entwined with India’s craft ecosystems. Having worked with institutions such as Fabindia, Shades of India and the Uttarakhand Crafts Council, she brings with her an instinctive understanding of textile traditions. At Ta’assur, this translates into a distinct brand language rooted in placement-exclusive block printing — each motif thoughtfully positioned, each garment carrying the subtle irregularities that make it singular. For their Summer ’26 edit, the label leans into a gentle romanticism. “Summer ’26 is inspired by Mughal bootas and some natural florals in the form of block prints and appliqués,” Mamta shares. The result is a collection that feels like a quiet garden in bloom — where historic motifs are softened, abstracted and reimagined for a modern wardrobe.
While Ta’assur has always centred on block printing, this season introduces a nuanced evolution. “There are organzas and embroideries and appliqués in the form of bootas,” Mamta notes, pointing to a layered textural story that elevates the brand’s signature aesthetic. Sheer organza lends a sense of lightness and structure, while embroidery and appliqué add depth — creating garments that reveal themselves slowly, rather than all at once. There are also subtle global inflections woven into the collection. “Some block prints are inspired from European vintage florals,” the designer explains, hinting at a cross-cultural dialogue that feels both refined and restrained. These influences do not overwhelm the narrative; instead, they sit gently alongside Mughal references, enriching the overall visual language.
Colour, too, plays a considered role. “We always tend to move towards pastel colours in block printing,” she says, describing a palette of powdery hues — soft blush, muted greens, delicate ivories — that lend themselves beautifully to the craft. Yet, this softness is punctuated with intention. “Some we have accentuated with brighter tones like reds, indigos,” Mamta adds, introducing moments of contrast that enliven the collection without disrupting its calm, composed mood.
Fabric remains central to the Ta’assur ethos, particularly in a season that demands ease. “We have used pure mul and mul chanderi fabrics for summers,” Mamta shares. These textiles — lightweight, breathable and inherently fluid — form the backbone of the collection, allowing each piece to move effortlessly with the body. The interplay of these fabrics with organza overlays creates silhouettes that feel at once grounded and ethereal.
And it is in the silhouettes that the collection finds its everyday relevance. “Short kurta sets, long A-line kurta sets, shararas,” she lists, outlining silhouettes that balances familiarity with finesse. Each piece is designed with versatility in mind — equally suited to languid daytime gatherings as they are to more elevated, occasion-led dressing. The label’s understated elegance has not gone unnoticed. In recent months, the label has also found favour with a discerning set of women, including Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan — each drawn to its quiet sophistication and craft-led narrative.Ensemble from Summer ’26 by Ta’assur
Even as the Summer ’26 edit unfolds, Mamta is already looking ahead. “Yes, we have started working on our pre-festive collection that will be more of bright colour block appliqués on silk fabrics,” she reveals. It signals a shift towards a more celebratory mood — richer textures, bolder hues — while retaining the brand’s signature restraint. In a fashion landscape often dominated by excess, Ta’assur offers something altogether rarer: an intimacy of design, where every motif, fabric and silhouette is considered. It is fashion that does not demand attention, but earns it — slowly and with enduring grace.
INR 11,000 onwards. Available online.
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