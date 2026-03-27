Mamta Mehta’s Mumbai label reimagines Mughal romance!

While Ta’assur has always centred on block printing, this season introduces a nuanced evolution. “There are organzas and embroideries and appliqués in the form of bootas,” Mamta notes, pointing to a layered textural story that elevates the brand’s signature aesthetic. Sheer organza lends a sense of lightness and structure, while embroidery and appliqué add depth — creating garments that reveal themselves slowly, rather than all at once. There are also subtle global inflections woven into the collection. “Some block prints are inspired from European vintage florals,” the designer explains, hinting at a cross-cultural dialogue that feels both refined and restrained. These influences do not overwhelm the narrative; instead, they sit gently alongside Mughal references, enriching the overall visual language.