Mumbai-based designer Saim Ghani’s winning collection draws from Indian mythology
Mumbai-based designer Saim Ghani’s label Saim is among this year’s three winners of the 41st edition of NIF Global Presents GenNext. His winning collection, Kaya, is inspired by the drapes and ornamentations of traditional Indian mythology, temple sculptures and the celebration of the human form. It transcends into shaped patchworks over sheer fabric that exaggerate a feeling of sensuality and mystery coexisting, evolving the traditional clothing journey. Through this collection, he relives and experiences a deeply embedded celebratory memory that defines the India of today. Fabrics primarily include silk chanderi bases, accented with satin and silk patchworks, jersey drapes and ribbed edgings. Saim takes us through the same after his collection showcase at LFWxFDCI in Mumbai.
Saim Ghani’s Kaya brings myth and sensuality to modern drapes
Tell us in detail about your new collection.
The collection is inspired by a fond childhood memory celebrating multicultural roots and the vivid, vast imaginations of mythological India. The colour palette is monotones of ivory, black, and pink. Bases are sheer chanderi with silk and satin shaped patchworks which celebrate the contrast of covering and sensuality. Also, we’ve explored surfaces and embroideries made out of pearls, silver metal wires, beads, cotton cords, and a lot of handmade fringe and tassels. We tried to re-render traditional Indian accessories in a more modern and functional way. The silhouettes celebrate the idea of festive athleisure with outfits like the kaftan, kurta, drapes, and saris. They are edged with ribs and jersey, denoting comfort, function and ease of wear.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
While white isn’t something I wear often, I find it to be one of the most versatile pieces in a wardrobe when styled thoughtfully. Layering and experimenting with silhouettes can instantly elevate the look. I particularly like pairing it with baggy trousers or thigh-length shorts, never below the knee, and finishing it with a bold pair of statement sunglasses.
What inspires your designs?
My design language is rooted in Indian cultural memory and the celebration of the human form. I often look at temple sculptures, mythological iconography, and traditional ornamentation. Growing up surrounded by the sounds of the shankh and the azaan, I developed a deep appreciation for the layered cultural identity of India.
What are your plans for the label?
The next phase for the label is about strengthening our design identity and building a wider audience for the brand. We want to continue exploring silhouettes, forms, and surface craftsmanship while building a community of people who truly love and engage with the brand.
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