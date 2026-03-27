Mumbai-based designer Saim Ghani’s winning collection draws from Indian mythology

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The collection is inspired by a fond childhood memory celebrating multicultural roots and the vivid, vast imaginations of mythological India. The colour palette is monotones of ivory, black, and pink. Bases are sheer chanderi with silk and satin shaped patchworks which celebrate the contrast of covering and sensuality. Also, we’ve explored surfaces and embroideries made out of pearls, silver metal wires, beads, cotton cords, and a lot of handmade fringe and tassels. We tried to re-render traditional Indian accessories in a more modern and functional way. The silhouettes celebrate the idea of festive athleisure with outfits like the kaftan, kurta, drapes, and saris. They are edged with ribs and jersey, denoting comfort, function and ease of wear.