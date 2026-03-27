Nazlı Ceren blends Istanbul craftsmanship with sculptural femininity in SS26 collection

The brand’s focus on locally handcrafted demi-couture places it between couture craftsmanship and ready-to-wear accessibility. “It allows us to maintain a very high level of handwork, construction and fit, while still producing pieces that can live beyond the runway. From the beginning, it was important for me to work closely with local ateliers and artisans—not only to preserve craftsmanship, but also to control quality and detail at every stage,” she says.

This season, she is inspired by the idea of sculptural femininity—strong forms that still feel sensual and fluid. “I was drawn to the contrast between sharp construction and softer, textural surfaces, creating a dialogue between structure and ease,” she explains.

The silhouettes emphasise the waist through corseted structures, elongated lines and asymmetric drapes. “We have also introduced lighter, more playful proportions—especially through mini dresses—balancing architectural form with movement and youthful energy.”

Fabric selection plays a central role in expressing this contrast. “We worked with satin, crochet, sequins and beaded jerseys to create layers of texture and light. Crepe was used for sculpted mini dresses, while fluid jersey allowed us to design elongated silhouettes and gowns that move naturally with the body. Satin pieces bring a luminous, liquid finish to the collection,” says Nazlı.

The colour palette is vibrant yet grounded, featuring shades of blue, yellow and deep plum, balanced with earthy-toned crochet textures.

“SS26 feels like a maturation of our signature codes. The core DNA—corsetry, sculpted silhouettes and draped femininity—is still present, but the execution is more refined and confident. We pushed proportions further, explored cleaner constructions and introduced lighter layering for seasonality. There is also a stronger focus on versatility—pieces that can transition from occasionwear into elevated day dressing. For our global customers, this collection represents a more defined identity. It’s bold, but more polished; expressive, yet controlled,” says Nazlı.

Speaking about the Indian market, she adds, “Indian women have a very strong relationship with celebration dressing, craftsmanship and silhouette, which aligns naturally with our design language. They are highly receptive to statement pieces, structured corsetry and rich fabrics. I find that our sculptural femininity resonates with the confidence and presence Indian women bring to fashion.”

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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