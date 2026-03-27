Payal Pratap debuts denim and menswear collection at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

There were many firsts that we witnessed at feted designer Payal Pratap’s collection showcase at LFWxFDCI and it indeed stood out for more reasons than one. It was the first time that Payal showcased in the Mumbai season of LFW. It was for the first time that Payal experimented and worked with denim. It was for the first time that Payal brought out an impeccable menswear range. The whole collection is incredibly vibrant, wearable, and chic in terms of silhouettes and colour-coding and compels the viewer to own it. The collection was intelligently accessorised with calf-length contrast socks in reds, olives, and cerulean blues with beautiful closed shoes, and we loved how some models trotted down the ramp wearing quirky oversized glasses to match the looks. The best part about the range is that each piece is wearable, can be mixed and matched, and is seasonless in its appeal. Payal takes us through the collection, her debut menswear range, and shares her plans for the label.