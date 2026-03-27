Prasoon Sharma’s Fragile Dreams explores nature through menswear at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

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Fragile Dreams is one of the most personal collections I have designed. It reflects my attempt to look towards nature for answers, observing how natural systems move through cycles of growth, decay, and renewal. We have incorporated our signature dori work techniques, using them in a more raw and expressive manner to echo the idea of fragility and transition, while the prints further interpret these natural transformations and bring the vision of the collection to life. The palette stays rooted in hues of red, yellow and green with subtle accents of gold. The idea was to keep it cohesive and organic while still giving the collection its own identity. Fabric selection has also been intentional. We’ve stayed aligned with materials that are part of our design language, like denims and different cottons, but we also experimented with a few new fabrics this season, mainly because of the textures they brought to the garments. Silhouettes include bomber jackets, pants, shorts, and tanks. While we are primarily a menswear label, the silhouettes naturally lean towards a unisex sensibility, which is something I take a lot of pride in.