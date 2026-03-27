Prasoon Sharma’s Fragile Dreams explores nature through menswear at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI
Designer Prasoon Sharma’s label Triune’s new collection, Fragile Dreams, reflects on the label’s journey shaped by moments of triumph, vulnerability, uncertainty, and perseverance. The edit skilfully captures the emotions through organic silhouettes, tactile surfaces, and fluid forms. Prasoon Sharma takes us through it after his show at LFWxFDCI.
What’s the collection all about?
Fragile Dreams is one of the most personal collections I have designed. It reflects my attempt to look towards nature for answers, observing how natural systems move through cycles of growth, decay, and renewal. We have incorporated our signature dori work techniques, using them in a more raw and expressive manner to echo the idea of fragility and transition, while the prints further interpret these natural transformations and bring the vision of the collection to life. The palette stays rooted in hues of red, yellow and green with subtle accents of gold. The idea was to keep it cohesive and organic while still giving the collection its own identity. Fabric selection has also been intentional. We’ve stayed aligned with materials that are part of our design language, like denims and different cottons, but we also experimented with a few new fabrics this season, mainly because of the textures they brought to the garments. Silhouettes include bomber jackets, pants, shorts, and tanks. While we are primarily a menswear label, the silhouettes naturally lean towards a unisex sensibility, which is something I take a lot of pride in.
What inspires your designs?
The main inspiration behind my designs has always been my own sensibilities and the way I understand nature. I often find myself relating different experiences in life to what we see in nature, because it’s something I’ve grown up feeling a strong sense of belonging to. Coming from Rajasthan, being close to natural landscapes has shaped the way I observe and interpret things. That connection has stayed with me and continues to influence the way I approach design.
What colours can one explore this summer apart from pastels?
Jewel tones, dark reds, sea green. These colours really compliment and fit really well with whole menswear appeal.
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