Reversible clothing and modular fashion define Ashita Fernandes’ sustainable vision

Ashita Fernandes, the ready-to-wear label, is redefining modern luxury through the lens of slow fashion and conscious design. The brand is known for placing longevity, adaptability and craftsmanship at the heart of every collection. Its latest collection, Awakened Grace, centres on the idea of versatility as sustainability. Featuring reversible garments, modular layers and timeless tailoring, each piece is designed to be worn multiple ways—reducing excess while expanding wearability. The collection carries the label’s signature sense of suspended elegance, where restraint becomes a statement.
Silhouettes are soft yet structured, with flowing forms accented by delicate florals, while tailored suits feature lace detailing. The collection also includes embroidered dresses and refined co-ords in deep, enduring hues of wine, dusk and midnight. It is a play on elegance and everyday practicality, allowing the wearer to transition seamlessly across settings and seasons.
Awakened Grace is for those who want to build a wardrobe that lasts beyond seasonal boundaries—embracing seasonless dressing. It speaks to the eco-conscious consumer seeking fewer, better pieces created through thoughtful craftsmanship, responsible practices and high-quality fabrics. Each garment is conceived to transcend trends, encouraging mindful consumption and a more considered relationship with fashion.
Ashita Fernandes, designer and founder of the eponymous label, tells us she was inspired by quiet strength and femininity. “It reflects a woman who is confident, graceful and evolving with ease,” she shares.
For her, versatility and sustainability go hand in hand. “Versatility means garments can be styled and worn in multiple ways. When one piece serves many purposes, it reduces the need to buy more,” she explains.
The reversible garments and modular layers minimise excess, allowing one outfit to transform into several looks—thereby reducing overproduction and overconsumption.
Is there a piece that best captures the spirit of the collection? “Our reversible dresses embody the collection’s spirit, combining elegance, functionality and timeless design.” At the same time, florals, lace and embroidery add softness and romance, representing femininity, renewal and quiet beauty.
“We focus on quality fabrics, mindful sourcing and designs made to last beyond seasons, thereby supporting responsible fashion.”
The collection is a clarion call to fashion-conscious consumers and sustainability advocates to build a mindful wardrobe. “We encourage investing in timeless pieces that can be worn repeatedly and styled differently over time,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 8,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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