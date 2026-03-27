Reversible clothing and modular fashion define Ashita Fernandes’ sustainable vision

For her, versatility and sustainability go hand in hand. “Versatility means garments can be styled and worn in multiple ways. When one piece serves many purposes, it reduces the need to buy more,” she explains.

The reversible garments and modular layers minimise excess, allowing one outfit to transform into several looks—thereby reducing overproduction and overconsumption.

Is there a piece that best captures the spirit of the collection? “Our reversible dresses embody the collection’s spirit, combining elegance, functionality and timeless design.” At the same time, florals, lace and embroidery add softness and romance, representing femininity, renewal and quiet beauty.

“We focus on quality fabrics, mindful sourcing and designs made to last beyond seasons, thereby supporting responsible fashion.”

The collection is a clarion call to fashion-conscious consumers and sustainability advocates to build a mindful wardrobe. “We encourage investing in timeless pieces that can be worn repeatedly and styled differently over time,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 8,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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