NOIB’s An Ode to the Isles redefines easy resort dressing

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What feels relevant today is not a specific silhouette, but a shift in how women are choosing to dress. There is a clear move away from occasion-led dressing toward clothing that reflects a more instinctive and personal approach. Pieces are chosen for how they carry identity through print, colour, and construction, rather than how they are styled. Print, in particular, is being approached with more intention. It is less about trend-driven motifs and more about pieces that feel considered and collected over time. There is also a growing emphasis on breathable, natural fabrics that respond to both climate and movement.