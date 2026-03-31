NOIB’s An Ode to the Isles redefines easy resort dressing
NOIB’s new collection, An Ode to the Isles, is conceived as a story, not around occasions, but around a relaxed, instinctive way of being. Known for their distinctive prints, this time too the label has come up with some unique prints in a palette comprising corals, ocean blues, citrus, and deep greens. The silhouettes in linen and cotton are progressive and move seamlessly between everyday life and travel. We speak with Surabhi Vaidya, the co-founder of the label, about the same.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The collection comes from a desire to return to instinct, to colour, and to a way of dressing that feels less constructed and more alive. Island living became the point of departure, not as a destination, but as a state of being. It reflects a certain rhythm in how one moves, dresses, and experiences space. We are not designing for trends or for a single season. The intention is to create garments that a woman connects with over time, pieces that feel personal, considered, and reflective of her sensibility rather than the moment.
How differently have you designed the collection?
This season, the shift was in allowing instinct to lead while being more precise in how each piece is resolved. While print has always been central to our label, here it fully informs the design process, influencing proportion, movement, and placement. The artwork determines how a garment exists on the body, rather than being applied onto it. There is also a more deliberate approach to silhouette. Instead of designing for occasions, we focused on forms that adapt, pieces that move through everyday life while retaining a distinct identity. Fabric choices have been equally intentional.
This summer, what fashion is working in resort and casual wear?
What feels relevant today is not a specific silhouette, but a shift in how women are choosing to dress. There is a clear move away from occasion-led dressing toward clothing that reflects a more instinctive and personal approach. Pieces are chosen for how they carry identity through print, colour, and construction, rather than how they are styled. Print, in particular, is being approached with more intention. It is less about trend-driven motifs and more about pieces that feel considered and collected over time. There is also a growing emphasis on breathable, natural fabrics that respond to both climate and movement.
What colours can one explore this summer apart from pastels?
This season there is a shift toward tones that carry warmth and depth—corals, ocean blues, citrus hues, and dense greens. These colours hold presence rather than feeling fleeting.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
The upcoming Swim Edit extends the world of An Ode to the Isles, exploring it through a closer relationship with the body. The print-led storytelling continues, expressed through more instinctive, personal forms. Our next collection, Autumn Winter’26, introduces knitwear for the first time, allowing us to move into texture and explore how the same sensibility can exist beyond print, through material, structure, and surface.
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