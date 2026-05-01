Here's why Ganga marks a clear shift in style for fashion label Nicobar

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The palette for Ganga is inspired by how the light changes along the Ganga through the day. In the morning, everything feels softer, so you see washed greys, faded blues and off-whites. As the day moves on, it shifts into earthy tones like browns, muted olives and sun-worn neutrals. By evening, you get deeper indigos, marigold and amber tones, especially during the aarti and in the reflections on the water.