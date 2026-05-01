Here's why Ganga marks a clear shift in style for fashion label Nicobar
Why we love the new collection, Ganga edit, by Nicobar?
Ganga edit, by homegrown label Nicobar, marks a deeper exploration of home and continuity. Rooted in Varanasi, the collection draws from the quiet poetry of life along the ghats, highlighting marigold offerings, paan (betel) leaves, hand-painted walls, and time-worn layers of the city. Aparna Chandra, creative director of Nicobar, takes us through it all.
How different is Ganga Edit in style and spirits from Nicobar's previous ones?
This collection marks a clear shift for Nicobar. Earlier, our work was more outward-looking, drawing from journeys across the Indian Ocean. With Ganga, the focus moves much closer to home, centering around Varanasi and its everyday visual language. The approach feels more observational, which you see in the layering and the embrace of imperfection. It’s less romantic and more grounded.
Take us through the silhouettes, fabrics and textures?
The silhouettes in this collection by Nicobar are easy, but there’s more intention in how they’re constructed now. This is visible in our paneled kurtas, boxy shirts, tiered dresses, wrap styles and coordinated sets. Jamdani and kala cotton bring in continuity, while texture comes through layering block printing, eco printing, leheria, patchwork and embroidery; so, nothing feels overly finished.
How did you plan the colour scheme?
The palette for Ganga is inspired by how the light changes along the Ganga through the day. In the morning, everything feels softer, so you see washed greys, faded blues and off-whites. As the day moves on, it shifts into earthy tones like browns, muted olives and sun-worn neutrals. By evening, you get deeper indigos, marigold and amber tones, especially during the aarti and in the reflections on the water.
Upcoming collections by Nicobar?
We’re continuing the journey through the rivers of India, with Ganga following Sindhu and Pranahita, each shaped by the life and rhythm around it. At the same time, Nicobar is working on a menswear collaboration with designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, which brings a more defined perspective. Nicobaraat drop 2 is also in the works, along with an expanded approach to evening wear.