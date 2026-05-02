Spring-inspired jewellery celebrates love and renewal

With the arrival of the spring season, nature-inspired design is once again taking centre stage in the world of jewellery. Rings & I–Personalised Engagement Ring Studio in Pune has launched a floral-inspired ring collection that celebrates the season through intricate craftsmanship and contemporary design.
Rohit Hudke, founder of Rings & I, says they don’t follow trends. “The designs usually start with a feeling. Spring represents new beginnings. Flowers naturally capture that emotion of freshness, growth and quiet celebration. The idea behind this theme was to translate that feeling into something elegant and light. The diamonds form the petals, and the design almost feels like a small bloom sitting on the finger,” he explains.
At the flagship store, customers can choose from over 1,84,371 ring designs. “For every design, we also provide 12 different price options, so a customer can choose the diamond size that fits their budget without compromising on the design they love,” says Rohit, elaborating that while floral designs look delicate, they require a lot of precision. “Each diamond is carefully placed to form the petals so that the shape looks natural and balanced. The structure of the ring underneath is equally important because it needs to support the design while still feeling light and comfortable. Since most of our rings are made to order, each piece is crafted specifically for the customer as per their exact ring size, metal colour and personalised engraving, and delivered within 15 working days,” he adds.
Rohit believes floral jewellery connects with people because flowers represent emotion, love, celebration and new beginnings. “Spring naturally strengthens that feeling. But honestly, jewellery today is becoming less about seasons and more about personal meaning. We also believe customers should fully understand what they are buying. That’s why our flagship studio even has a dedicated education room where people can learn about diamonds, materials and craftsmanship before making their decision. Jewellery should be bought with clarity and confidence, not confusion,” he signs off.
Prices start at Rs 30,000. Available online and in stores.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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