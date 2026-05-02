Spring-inspired jewellery celebrates love and renewal

Rohit believes floral jewellery connects with people because flowers represent emotion, love, celebration and new beginnings. “Spring naturally strengthens that feeling. But honestly, jewellery today is becoming less about seasons and more about personal meaning. We also believe customers should fully understand what they are buying. That’s why our flagship studio even has a dedicated education room where people can learn about diamonds, materials and craftsmanship before making their decision. Jewellery should be bought with clarity and confidence, not confusion,” he signs off.

Prices start at Rs 30,000. Available online and in stores.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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