Tarun Tahiliani’s luxe pret label OTT makes a chic splash with this vibrant collection
OTT offers a summer collection of vibrant clothes that live with you
Tarun Tahiliani’s luxe pret label OTT had a fabulous Spring-Summer ’26 collection launch on the opening day of their first store in Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium. The collection explores movement, texture, and effortless ease in a palette that moves between muted and vibrant tones. Crinkled silks, organzas, knits, and fluid jerseys comprise the eclectic silhouettes, while abstract florals and subtle detailing add quiet depth. Tarun takes us through the same.
Tell us about the colour palette of the collection. What are the new silhouettes you have introduced, keeping summer in mind?
The palette really came from a place of balance. I was drawn to tones that feel grounded like black, ivory and taupe, but I wanted to lift them with softer colours like blush, sage and coral. Then there are deeper accents like reds and gunmetal that bring a certain richness without making the collection feel heavy. Even when you see multicolours, they are layered in a way that feels cohesive rather than loud.
For summer, the focus has been on ease. The silhouettes are fluid, they move with you. There are draped forms, softer tailoring, pieces that don’t feel restrictive. Even when something is structured, it’s designed to feel light on the body.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
At its core, this collection is about how clothes live with you. I was interested in movement, in how a garment falls, how it reacts to the body rather than sitting on it. There’s also this constant play between softness and structure, between something that feels fluid and something that gives it shape.
We explored different moods within that. Some pieces are more occasion-driven, others feel more rooted and everyday wear. But everything comes back to a sense of ease and continuity. These are not clothes for one moment. They are meant to be worn, re-worn, and to evolve with the person wearing them.
How have textures and embroideries been employed in this collection?
Texture plays a very important role this season. Instead of relying heavily on obvious embellishment, we worked a lot with the surfaces themselves. Organzas, foil jerseys, knits, or special fabrics developed in-house, brings a character to the edit.
Embroidery is used in a more considered way. It’s not about excess. It’s about placement, about detail that you notice slowly, like tassels. There are tactile elements that come from craft traditions, especially in pieces inspired by Rabari, but they are interpreted in a way that feels relevant today. It’s more about depth and layering than decoration.
Summer occasion wardrobe must-haves?
A well-draped concept sari, a fluid kaftan, or even a structured yet breathable corset with a skirt or well-fitted pants can work beautifully. The key is versatility.
Your other upcoming collections in couture?
On the couture side, there’s a lot we’re working on. India Couture Week is almost here and we are working on the collection. Couture for me has always been about craft and storytelling, so you will see that continue to evolve. The idea is to keep pushing the conversation forward while staying rooted in what we do best.