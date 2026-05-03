Tarun Tahiliani’s luxe pret label OTT makes a chic splash with this vibrant collection

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The palette really came from a place of balance. I was drawn to tones that feel grounded like black, ivory and taupe, but I wanted to lift them with softer colours like blush, sage and coral. Then there are deeper accents like reds and gunmetal that bring a certain richness without making the collection feel heavy. Even when you see multicolours, they are layered in a way that feels cohesive rather than loud.

For summer, the focus has been on ease. The silhouettes are fluid, they move with you. There are draped forms, softer tailoring, pieces that don’t feel restrictive. Even when something is structured, it’s designed to feel light on the body.