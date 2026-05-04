Vintage Baddies reimagines classic prints with bold attitude

Fizzy Goblet, the designer footwear and accessories brand known for modernising traditional Indian crafts with a fresh, fun and free-spirited aesthetic, has introduced a new collection that reflects its brand philosophy. Founded by designer Laksheeta Govil, the name Fizzy Goblet combines a love for Harry Potter and red wine. ‘Goblet’ refers to the fantasy series, while ‘Fizzy’ represents the joyful, bubbling nature of the brand’s ideas.
Its latest collection, Vintage Baddies, is inspired by the evolving perception of vintage today. It reimagines a style once defined by softness and restraint. While vintage has long been associated with elements like polka dots, florals and lace, the modern woman embraces these details on her own terms. This collection captures that shift, celebrating a generation that appreciates vintage aesthetics while redefining what they stand for.
There are classic elements, but they are tweaked in a playful, bold and self-assured way. It moves beyond simply looking pretty and focuses on making a statement.
Laksheeta Govil, creative director and founder of Fizzy Goblet, says vintage today is less about behaviour and more about aesthetic. “The idea came from noticing this contrast: women today love vintage visually, but don’t relate to the mindset it once represented. That disconnect sparked Vintage Baddies keeping the charm of vintage, but pairing it with a much more expressive, self-assured attitude,” shares Laksheeta.
So why does she want to move away from the softer, more traditional idea of vintage? “Because that version of vintage feels limiting today. It was often tied to being well-behaved and reserved. We wanted to move away from that and create something that feels more aligned with how women see themselves now: bold, opinionated and unapologetic,” she says.
The collection is a play of contrasts. The prints and details—florals, lace, polka dots—bring in that softness and playfulness, while the overall styling and attitude keep it grounded in confidence. It’s about letting both exist without cancelling each other out.
Laksheeta feels the printed denim pieces really capture the spirit of the collection.“Denim itself feels strong and grounded, while the vintage-inspired prints soften it just enough. That mix of structure and nostalgia reflects exactly what Vintage Baddies stands for,” she adds.
There’s a strong focus on detail and texture, with beadwork, schiffli embroidery, thread and pearl work, along with lace detailing. “These are classic techniques, but they’ve been applied in a way that feels fresh and relevant.”
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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