Vintage Baddies reimagines classic prints with bold attitude

Its latest collection, Vintage Baddies, is inspired by the evolving perception of vintage today. It reimagines a style once defined by softness and restraint. While vintage has long been associated with elements like polka dots, florals and lace, the modern woman embraces these details on her own terms. This collection captures that shift, celebrating a generation that appreciates vintage aesthetics while redefining what they stand for.

There are classic elements, but they are tweaked in a playful, bold and self-assured way. It moves beyond simply looking pretty and focuses on making a statement.