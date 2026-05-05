Raison d'Etre Atelier's new collection has clean cuts in luminous shades
Designer Inderdeep Kaur’s label Raison d’Etre Atelier’s newest collection, Lumière d’Été (The Light of Summer), is a poetic interpretation of summer. The fluid and luminous edit is full of movement and reflects contemporary ease while retaining the atelier’s signature blend of artistry and quiet luxury. Inderdeep takes us through the same.
Tell us about your new collection.
Raison d'Etre Atelier's new edit is a poetic ode to the modern woman who is graceful yet assertive, delicate yet undeniably strong. Flowing organza and viscose satin drape effortlessly like a summer breeze, while linen satin adds tailored refinement, perfect for power dressing with a touch of lightness. The designs seamlessly transition from dreamy brunch looks to polished office wear, ensuring versatility for women on the go.
Soft pastels evoke a sense of serenity, luminosity, and optimism, while bold, dark fuchsia and crystal teal inject a burst of vivacity and dynamism.
This summer, what’s working in party and evening scenes?
Breezy silhouettes, bold metallics, and vibrant accents for chic, comfortable vibes in warm weather work well. One may try vibrant hues like fuchsia, burnt orange, and royal blue to look energetic and elegant.
Plans for your label?
I want to explore India's artisanal crafts and meaningfully integrate them into our collections. Collaborating with artisan communities is high on my list.
Some tips for summer casual and evening wear?
Summer style is all about the "breathable chic" look and finding that sweet spot between looking sharp and not melting into the pavement. Integrating bright pops of colours not only reflects the summer light but adds a sophisticated, high-energy edge to your wardrobe.
Your other upcoming collections?
We are working on a new collection of light, airy pieces for summer, particularly comfortable co-ords and dresses with emphasis on embroidery and handwork. While previous pieces focused on tone-on-tone works, we want to explore contrasts this time and incorporate traditional Asian design elements.