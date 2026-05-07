This festive jewellery edit targets modern wedding guests seeking versatile, expressive looks

Wedding season is officially the time when group chats are filled with outfit discussions, last-minute blouse fittings, and screenshots of jewellery inspiration. Guests today are putting just as much thought into their looks as the bridal party, planning separate outfits for every mehendi, sangeet, cocktail night, and reception.
This shift in occasion dressing inspired Kushals Fashion Jewellery to create The Wedding Guest collection, a festive edit designed for people who love dressing up for every celebration on the calendar.
Talking about the idea behind the collection, Nandish Gulechha, co-founder and director of design says, “We noticed that wedding guests today are styling themselves very differently. Most people attend several functions during the season and they want each look to feel fresh and exciting. We wanted to create jewellery that could move easily across all these moments.”
According to Nandish, jewellery has become an important part of storytelling through fashion. “People are paying attention to the details now. Jewellery is no longer something you add at the last minute. It helps complete the mood of the outfit,” he says. The collection reflects that balance between festive and wearable. Rich jewel tones, soft pastels, and classic gold finishes make the pieces easy to pair with everything from bright haldi outfits to elegant evening saris and lehengas.
“We wanted the collection to feel celebratory without being difficult to style,” says Nandish. “Some pieces are playful and colourful for daytime events, while others have a more polished feel for receptions and cocktail functions.”
The designs feature 18K gold plating, Victorian-inspired finishes, coloured stones, zircon accents, and antique detailing. But alongside craftsmanship, practicality was also important.
“People want options during wedding season,” Nandish explains. “They are building wardrobes for multiple functions, so it was important for us to create jewellery that feels special but is also versatile and accessible.”
When it comes to styling, his advice is simple. “You don’t always need to wear everything at once,” he laughs. “Sometimes statement earrings or one bold necklace can do all the work.”
He also shares a few combinations that never fail during the festive season. “A Kanjeevaram sari with antique jewellery for a muhurtam ceremony always looks beautiful and timeless. For mehendi functions, Kundan jewellery adds colour and instantly brings that celebratory energy.” Summing up today’s wedding guest style, Nandish says, “People want jewellery that feels expressive and glamorous, but they also want comfort and versatility.”
Price on request. Available online.
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