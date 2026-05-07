This festive jewellery edit targets modern wedding guests seeking versatile, expressive looks

Wedding season is officially the time when group chats are filled with outfit discussions, last-minute blouse fittings, and screenshots of jewellery inspiration. Guests today are putting just as much thought into their looks as the bridal party, planning separate outfits for every mehendi, sangeet, cocktail night, and reception.

Kushals’ new Wedding Guest collection brings versatile, 18K gold-plated designs that move effortlessly from mehendi to reception

This shift in occasion dressing inspired Kushals Fashion Jewellery to create The Wedding Guest collection, a festive edit designed for people who love dressing up for every celebration on the calendar.

Talking about the idea behind the collection, Nandish Gulechha, co-founder and director of design says, “We noticed that wedding guests today are styling themselves very differently. Most people attend several functions during the season and they want each look to feel fresh and exciting. We wanted to create jewellery that could move easily across all these moments.”