How fashion is redefining the meaning of ’aunty’ for a new generation

“This tee is to honour the aspects of auntyhood that we adore,” say the duo. For them, aunties are the women who “say it like it is,” whose care “oozes from every pore” even while they are rolling their eyes. They are stylish without trying, emotionally expressive, sharp-witted, affectionate, and unforgettable. The collection celebrates these layered personalities while encouraging people to literally “wear it on our heart and sleeve.”

The choice to spotlight a term that many still perceive negatively was entirely intentional. “For exactly that reason,” Amrit and Mriga explain. “Aunties have played such a supportive role in our lives and we wanted to celebrate that.” Reclaiming the word became a way of reframing it on their own terms. “We are aunties ourselves, and adore playing that role both formally and metaphorically,” they add, hoping the collection encourages more people to feel proud of the title.