How fashion is redefining the meaning of ’aunty’ for a new generation

The word ‘aunty’ is often weaponised as a jab at age, or appearance, or behaviour. However, NorBlack NorWhite founders Amrit Kumar and Mriga Kapadiya are reclaiming it with humour, warmth, and unmistakable pride. Their latest GiftShop drop revisits the label’s much-loved Aunty series with a new smocked sleeveless tee, which is softer, breezier, and designed to carry the same bold energy.
“This tee is to honour the aspects of auntyhood that we adore,” say the duo. For them, aunties are the women who “say it like it is,” whose care “oozes from every pore” even while they are rolling their eyes. They are stylish without trying, emotionally expressive, sharp-witted, affectionate, and unforgettable. The collection celebrates these layered personalities while encouraging people to literally “wear it on our heart and sleeve.”
The choice to spotlight a term that many still perceive negatively was entirely intentional. “For exactly that reason,” Amrit and Mriga explain. “Aunties have played such a supportive role in our lives and we wanted to celebrate that.” Reclaiming the word became a way of reframing it on their own terms. “We are aunties ourselves, and adore playing that role both formally and metaphorically,” they add, hoping the collection encourages more people to feel proud of the title.
The designers are also conscious that identity and interpretation are deeply personal. Rather than prescribing what an aunty should look or behave like, they leave space for people to define it themselves. “People of all ages and genders” have gravitated towards the tees, proving that auntyhood is more an attitude and emotional language than an age category. Even icons like Zeenat Aman have embraced the design, helping many revisit the word with affection instead of discomfort.
Beyond fashion, the collection carries a larger purpose. Proceeds from every purchase go to Shakti Shalini, a Delhi-based NGO supporting survivors of gender and sexual violence and working to challenge everyday patriarchy. In many ways, the tee becomes more than a statement piece. It is both a celebration and a quiet act of solidarity.
Price on request. Available online.
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