Bengaluru-based popular bijouterie label rolls out three new traditional edits

While the Divyakshi Collection revisits the charm of age-old coin jewellery with a refined modern sensibility, the Signature Collection reflects understated elegance through versatile statement pieces. The Deccan Collection, meanwhile, pays homage to the grandeur of South Indian royal traditions. Together, the collections present a thoughtful tribute to India’s enduring jewellery legacy while embracing a modern aesthetic for today’s wearer.

“The three collections — Divyakshi, Signature and Deccan — are deeply rooted in India’s rich cultural and royal heritage. Traditional elements like coin motifs, insignias and royal symbols are reconstructed with layered compositions, lighter structures and enhanced gemstone detailing,” says C Vinod Hayagriv of C Krishniah Chetty Group.