Bengaluru-based popular bijouterie label rolls out three new traditional edits

Bengaluru’s C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has unveiled a striking new series of collections this month, each drawing inspiration from India’s rich heritage and the timeless artistry of traditional jewellery designs. Featuring the Divyakshi Collection, the Signature Collection and the Deccan Collection, the edits celebrate intricate craftsmanship, regal detailing and cultural storytelling through contemporary interpretations of classic silhouettes.
While the Divyakshi Collection revisits the charm of age-old coin jewellery with a refined modern sensibility, the Signature Collection reflects understated elegance through versatile statement pieces. The Deccan Collection, meanwhile, pays homage to the grandeur of South Indian royal traditions. Together, the collections present a thoughtful tribute to India’s enduring jewellery legacy while embracing a modern aesthetic for today’s wearer.
“The three collections — Divyakshi, Signature and Deccan — are deeply rooted in India’s rich cultural and royal heritage. Traditional elements like coin motifs, insignias and royal symbols are reconstructed with layered compositions, lighter structures and enhanced gemstone detailing,” says C Vinod Hayagriv of C Krishniah Chetty Group.
The Divyakshi Collection (Kasu Collection) is a divine bridal diamond ensemble inspired by Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising prosperity, blessings and sacred new edit Cutting edge beginnings.
“Inspired by the Vedic traditions of coin adornment, the edit centres around Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, purity and auspiciousness and peacock motifs, symbolising beauty and grace. It is designed for life’s most sacred moments, with each coin motif representing abundance,” he shares. Crafted in 18 carat gold using cutwork detailing, the coins are finished with diamonds, emeralds and rubies.
Sculpted in 18-carat gold over green onyx and layered pearl strands, the Signature Collection seamlessly stands between statement and sophistication.
“Rooted in the symbolism of royal insignias and ceremonial emblems, this edit is inspired by the ceremonial badges of honour such as the Mysore State symbol Ghandabherunda and replicas of the ‘Most Eminent Order of the Indian Empire’ — the original displayed at the C Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum and Salon” he reveals.
From the grand processions of the Vijayanagara dynasty to the opulent courts of the Nizams, the elephant has endured as a symbol of strength, power and intelligence. These majestic mammals have been central to royal life and immortalised in the artistic soul of the Deccan through palace pillars, temple architectures and intricate carvings.
“This legacy inspires our Deccan Collection, where the elephant emerges as a guardian of heritage, expressed through a seamless blend of architectural grandeur and impeccable artistry. The edit comes to life in 22K yellow gold with kundan, emeralds and pearls. This is enriched by embossed and cutwork detailing, developed over six months from sketch to creation, lending depth and dimension to every piece. The collection features grand chokers, layered harams, kadas and bangles and statement rings sculpted with elephant forms and gemstone clusters,” he tells us.
₹2,50,000 onwards. Across stores.