Summer Wardrobe Capsule Collection 2026: Where comfort meets chic

For years, summer styling has lived at two extremes — clothes that feel practical but forgettable, or statement pieces too restrictive for real life. With Summer Wardrobe Capsule Collection 2026, Jhalakk by Laalzari attempts to sit in the middle of both worlds, creating a wardrobe that feels polished without losing comfort. Oversized shirts, sweeping palazzos, pintuck kurtis, ric-rac trims, saturated colour stories, and breathable cotton linen come together in a collection designed for movement — both physically and emotionally.
For founder and creative director Anjallee Mishra, the inspiration behind the collection came from observing a very real gap in modern wardrobes. “Women had ‘occasion clothes’ and ‘daily clothes,’ but very few pieces that could travel between both worlds,” she says. “The starting point was not a trend; it was the modern Indian woman’s need for ease without looking underdressed.”
That philosophy becomes visible immediately through the silhouettes. Across the collection, oversized shirts fall effortlessly over floor-grazing palazzos, mandarin collar kurtis feel structured yet relaxed, and fluid drapes replace anything overtly body-contouring. Anjallee believes fashion is gradually moving away from restrictive dressing altogether. “For a long time, being well-dressed was associated with being tightly structured, fitted, and slightly uncomfortable,” she says. “But I think women are now asking a more honest question: can I look beautiful and still breathe, sit, walk, travel, eat, work, and live in this outfit?”
The answer, for the collection, lies in fluidity. “It is not about hiding the body; it is about allowing the body to move freely,” she explains. And instead of relying on heavy embellishment or ornate detailing, the collection finds its identity in thoughtful restraint — ric-rac trims tracing cuffs and hems, pintucks adding subtle texture, asymmetric falls creating movement, and bold monochromes speaking for themselves.
At the centre of it all is cotton linen — a fabric Anjallee describes as both grounded and alive. Designed specifically for the realities of Indian summers, the fabric becamethe foundation for the collection’s breathable yet elevated mood. “Cotton linen has a very natural personality, so taking it into saturated colours was both exciting and delicate,” she says. “The challenge was to keep the fabric’s honesty intact.”
And colour, in this collection, does not shy away from attention. From chartreuse greens and flamingo pinks to butter yellows, periwinkle blues, cocoa browns, and blazing tangerines, the palette feels emotional rather than trend-driven. Anjallee rejects the idea that luxury must always appear muted. “I don’t think Indian fashion is rejecting quiet luxury; I think we are making it more Indian,” she says. “For us, quiet does not always mean beige.”
Instead, the colours draw from familiarity and memory. “India has always understood colour emotionally — haldi yellow, gulabi pink, raw mango green, sindoor orange, monsoon blue. These are not loud colours for us; they are memories.”
Despite their boldness, the pieces remain intentionally versatile. Anjallee envisions them styled differently depending on the mood — flats and a tote for travel, statement earrings for evening plans, layered jewellery for festive wear, or minimal accessories for work. “The modern customer is becoming more intelligent with her wardrobe,” she says. “She wants clothes that can work harder.”
Perhaps that is what makes Summer Wardrobe Capsule Collection 2026 feel especially timely. It is not trying to reinvent summer dressing dramatically. Instead, it refines it — through comfort, colour, movement, and clothes designed to move with women rather than against them.
Prices start at ₹4,000. Available online.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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