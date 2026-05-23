Summer Wardrobe Capsule Collection 2026: Where comfort meets chic

The answer, for the collection, lies in fluidity. “It is not about hiding the body; it is about allowing the body to move freely,” she explains. And instead of relying on heavy embellishment or ornate detailing, the collection finds its identity in thoughtful restraint — ric-rac trims tracing cuffs and hems, pintucks adding subtle texture, asymmetric falls creating movement, and bold monochromes speaking for themselves.

At the centre of it all is cotton linen — a fabric Anjallee describes as both grounded and alive. Designed specifically for the realities of Indian summers, the fabric becamethe foundation for the collection’s breathable yet elevated mood. “Cotton linen has a very natural personality, so taking it into saturated colours was both exciting and delicate,” she says. “The challenge was to keep the fabric’s honesty intact.”

And colour, in this collection, does not shy away from attention. From chartreuse greens and flamingo pinks to butter yellows, periwinkle blues, cocoa browns, and blazing tangerines, the palette feels emotional rather than trend-driven. Anjallee rejects the idea that luxury must always appear muted. “I don’t think Indian fashion is rejecting quiet luxury; I think we are making it more Indian,” she says. “For us, quiet does not always mean beige.”