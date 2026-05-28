Writuparna Kar talks about building Aawaz through handcrafted jamdani

Designer Writuparna Kar’s label, Wrii Studio’s, latest edit, Aawaz, is deeply emotional in its construction that doesn’t scream for attention. What makes this range special is that it’s their debut ready-to-wear collection. Every outfit has been developed through handwoven jamdani techniques and detailed Kantha work. The motifs and visual elements are woven directly into the fabric during the process, making the construction far more intricate and time-consuming than printed textiles.

The silhouettes are intentionally fluid, breathable, and unrestrictive, symbolising emotional release. You’ll see relaxed co-ord sets, layered skirts, softly structured dresses, contemporary jamdani separates, draped forms, and versatile ready-to-wear pieces that move gently with the body instead of controlling it.

Writuparna Kar on preserving authentic jamdani through fashion

The colour story begins with blacks, charcoals, and smoke greys and moves into muted ivories and earthy neutrals, which represent introspection and emotional stillness. The subtle shades are accented with bursts of deep indigos, yellows, burnt oranges, reds, soft pinks, and luminous blues. Handwoven jamdani remains the soul of the collection alongside silk cottons, soft overlays, and layered surfaces that create movement and depth. The motifs are symbolic rather than decorative. Butterflies, dragonflies, fragmented forms, threads, shadows, birds, and flowers reflect emotional landscapes that are subtly woven into the textiles.

Writuparna unveils the collection with an exclusive shoot for Indulge, exploring the drama that reflects the emotions woven into the clothes. Elements like plastic wrapping, threads, fragmented shadows, dim lighting, and transitional spaces were used symbolically to represent emotional confinement, vulnerability, and transformation. At the same time, there were moments of openness in the form of light entering a space, movement toward horizons, softer expressions, and floating textures. These moments represent release and self-awareness. On the sidelines of the shoot, she takes us through Aawaz.