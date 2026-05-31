Summer footwear gets a minimal and comfort-first update

When it comes to summer, we all look for shoes that work across a range of occasions. They need to be versatile and well-made, without being driven solely by flashy trends. No one wants footwear that sits in the wardrobe after a single outing, which is why comfort becomes a priority. After carefully analysing the aesthetics, preferences, and needs of consumers, Charru Sharrma, designer and founder of House of Vitti, has introduced the 365 Edit – Comfort Club. Rooted in simplicity, the collection focuses on four thoughtfully designed cushioned sliders that blend ease, versatility, and style.
Charru says the collection was created to fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles. “We wanted to design something that works effortlessly for busy schedules, last-minute plans, slow days—everything. The edit is about practicality and versatility. These are styles you can reach for without overthinking, no matter the day or season.”
The collection places equal emphasis on comfort and aesthetics. “Each pair features double cushioning and a lightweight construction, making them ideal for long hours of wear. At the same time, we focused on clean silhouettes that complement everything from casual daywear to work looks and even dressier outfits. The idea was to create footwear that feels as good as it looks,” says Charru.
The edit includes four distinct styles, each suited to a different mood or occasion. Some lean towards minimalism for everyday dressing, while others feature subtle detailing for a more elevated feel.
“Every woman should own at least one pair of cushioned sliders because they have become essential today. With increasingly dynamic routines, people want shoes that are easy to slip into, supportive through long hours, and still polished enough to complete an outfit,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 3,690. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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