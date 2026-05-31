Summer footwear gets a minimal and comfort-first update

The edit includes four distinct styles, each suited to a different mood or occasion. Some lean towards minimalism for everyday dressing, while others feature subtle detailing for a more elevated feel.

“Every woman should own at least one pair of cushioned sliders because they have become essential today. With increasingly dynamic routines, people want shoes that are easy to slip into, supportive through long hours, and still polished enough to complete an outfit,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 3,690. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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