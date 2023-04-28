Photographer Abhi Naskar trains his lenses on four Kolkata models

Kolkata-based photographer, Abhi Naskar had a deep attraction for cinema and fashion from his childhood. Whether it was a neighbourhood wedding or any other small event, Abhi used to watch how the beautiful moments captured with a reel camera were given along with the negative rolls. “I used to wonder how a picture used to come out of those negatives. That curiosity led me to local studios where I watched the fascinating process. I also used to watch all the fashion shows and ramp walks on television and wished to be associated with the process when I grew up,” recalls the renowned shutterbug.

But like any other middle-class parents, Abhi’s parents also wanted him to pursue his academics well and thus he completed his degree in electrical engineering and joined an MNC for a year. “But I could never put my mind to work since I always had a subconscious wish to learn and do photography,” he tells us. Later, he bought a Nikon D3200 to click pictures during a holiday and this buy triggered his love and passion for photography. “By chance, someone noticed a portrait clicked by me on social media and asked me to join his wedding photography team. That’s how my journey began in this profession,” he adds.

Since then, he has been happy clicking pictures despite getting paid much less than his job could have offered. “There were tensions in the family when I left a well-paid job to settle for such an uncertain and time-consuming profession, but I was resolved to follow my passion,” he further adds. After doing wedding photography for three years, this selftaught lensman learned the ropes of the trade the hard way. The main focus in all his photographs is on light, which he feels is the most important ingredient in a good picture. “I love dramatic lights since I am a huge fan of cinema. So the cinematic feel and touch are always there in my work. In models, I always look for unique expressions and I especially love working with dusky models. For this column too, three out of the four models have a dusky tone,” adds Abhi, who currently uses a Canon MARK IV.

Srijita Ghosh | 25, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A full-time model and fashion influencer, Srijita loves wearing sari anytime of the day and year, especially the cotton handloom ones. Besides sari, she also loves fusion and ethnic wear like pairing jeans with kurtis and skirts and palazzos. “My favourite colours comprise black and blue and for occasions I wear muslin and silks with high neck full sleeve blouses. I am a maximalist when it comes to accessories and I love stacking and piling layers of chokers or single rings. For makeup, dark kohl is a staple item along with nude lip colours."

Ankita Singh | 24, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A full-time model, Ankita prefers comfort wear for daily wear. “I love ethnic wear the most and pastel shades of greens, dusky or rose pinks and mustards. Floral prints in all shapes and sizes are also a favourite besides saris, mostly heavy silks and handlooms in solid colours. I pair them with tops and fullsleeve blouses,” tells Ankita. Ankita loves putting on make-up and experimenting with her looks. “I love the heavily made-up eyes with nude lips look the most,” says the model.

Shreelagna Banerjee | 23, height: 5 ft 6 inches

Model-actor Shreelagna loves clothes that are comfortable and stylish at the same time and well-fitted yet comfortable clothing is her fashion mantra. She prefers, cotton jumpsuits and flowy khadi dresses in pastels. “I also love geometric and floral patterns and long, A-line silhouettes are my favourites,” adds the spunky girl. For occasions, she likes handloom saris with kantha work or handpainted ethnic motifs. “I love to pair them with tees, collared shirts, crop and tank tops. For parties, cool and flirty high-waist pants with tops paired with funky T-shirts are my choices,” says Shreelagna. This trained Bharatanatyam dancer loves silver earrings and minimal make-up.

Priyanka Das | 29, height: 5 ft 7 inches

For model Priyanka Das, daily wear has to be casual, loose and comfortable and mostly cotton. “I love such smart casuals as trousers, flowy dresses both short and long and anything loose and stylish and I usually avoid wearing denim. I love neutral colours like black, white and grey and when it comes to partywear, bodycons are my go-to outfits,” she tells us. For occasions like puja and weddings, she prefers a nice and soft handloom or silk sari with designer blouses or a gorgeous salwar kameez. She loves accessorising her looks with either a chunky pair of earrings or quirky nosepins or heavy chokers, and makeup is always light and natural for this pretty young thing.

