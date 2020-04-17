As we enter Week 4 of the lockdown, online avenues like Facebook and Instagram have emerged as the go-to platforms for socialising — with hopping between virtual gigs, concerts and parties becoming the new normal for many. While the entertainment industry is doing its bit to keep spirits up, others are using this time to educate. “Global warming, the need for sustainable design and conservation have all been topics of discussion, even before the global pandemic. But in such stark conditions, the relevance of such themes gain greater credence,” offers Chennai-based designer and artist, Upasana Asrani.

In an attempt to restart this dialogue, the 44-year-old has been hosting a series of talks on the Instagram page of her start-up, The International Foundation For The Arts, with celebrated individuals in the artistic fraternity known for their sustainable practices. From couturier Narendra Kumar and jewellery designer Sasha Grewal to Indian artist Jitish Kallat and Parvathi Nayar, the guests on her roster include those ‘who broadly fall under the umbrella term of creating art through their profession.’

Set to host the next talk today, the 25-minute session will feature designer Sandeep Khosla, one half of the label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla — a brand renowned for their use of Indian craftsmanship — and will touch upon the topic of ‘sustainability in design’. “I hope listeners will rethink their lifestyle choices and dependency on fast-fashion and be encouraged to get involved in conservation efforts,” says Upasana. As part of the current series, there will also be an hour-long panel discussion with women artists like Bharti Kher, Rana Begum, Tanya Goyal and Seema Kallat on the topic, Art in the Times of a Crisis. “This live session that is on April 18 will be moderated by Rebecca Anne Proctor.” With more talks planned for the foreseeable future, as biweekly sessions, all earlier shows have also been made available on IGTV.

At 5 pm onwards. On @theintlfoundationforthearts