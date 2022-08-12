Celebrity make-up artist Arti Nayar decodes the latest monsoon bridal makeup trends for us

There's an army of people behind those glam celebrity looks that bombard our social media walls and makeup plays a crucial role in those looks. So, it goes without saying that leading Bollywood makeup artists are always in demand and Arti Nayar is surely one of them. This spunky woman has glammed up many an actress including Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani.

Arti Nayar glamming up Sonam Kapoor

Having made the city of joy her home since her marriage in 2020, Arti often conducts training workshops in Kolkata despite her tight work schedule in Mumbai. Her make-up session at the recently held Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy was a well-attended affair and Nayar is eager on opening a full-fledged training institute for aspiring make-up professionals from the city. A quick chat with Nayar on what's rocking this wedding season.

Tell us about your workshop at Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy?

It was mainly a bridal master class showcasing beautiful traditional Indian bridal looks inspired by Sharmila Tagore liner. I kept it very ethereal and pretty and that's how brides nowadays want to keep their makeup -- simple.

Arti Nayar with one of her clients

How has makeup evolved in these two years?

Having dewy healthy glowing skin is the trend now with very flushed cheeks and supple skin. The one trend that's gone is quirky eyebrow shapes.

What are the makeup essentials and makeup tools that one should always keep handy?

A good moisturizer, a good primer, a good sponge, eyelash curler and lip balm should be kept handy.

Arti Nayar

What is your makeup mantra?

When we grew up, there were no social media with filters. But now, the makeup industry has grown ten times and there is a thrust on blemish-free skin. But I feel certain blemishes line laugh lines and under-eye dark circles have a beauty of their own and are signs of experience. I believe in less is more kind of makeup.

Your tips for brides?

When you are celebrating, the skin looks tired hence do not miss your sleep, drink lots of water. eat and apply undereye creme, moisturiser and sunscreen.

What are Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's favourite makeup hacks?

When I worked with Alia I felt she really liked minimal makeup with flushed cheeks and opted for things that are not overpowering. Like me, Katrina loves blush and a little pink on her cheeks.