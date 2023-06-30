Chikky Goenka to flaunt 6 Kolkata designers at Paris Haute Couture Week

She gave Kolkata a taste of what personal styling is, long before it became a norm, and she curates the finest experiential fashion pop-ups for the city’s discerning elite, bringing them face-to-face with some of the brightest finds from the sartorial world. That’s Chikky Goenka for you. “Fashion helps me express myself. It’s therapeutic and gives a certain meaning to my being,” says Chikky. The young fashionista is all set to be the first style curator from the East to attend the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter that’ll take place from July 3-6.

A NIFT alumna, Chikky started her styling journey in 2013 when the concept of personal styling was unheard of in the city's fashion circuits. Chikky stayed updated with the latest trends and honed her skills by trying her ideas on friends and family. With a vision to change the city’s fashion scene, she started curating fun fashion pop-ups through her brand, Styleograph, which met with huge success as people got to interact and appreciate the work of some renowned designers up close and personal. “I have worked with countless labels, covering many Indian cities, and it’s just the beginning. I could never choose between being a stylist and a curator. But it’s an amazing time to be whatever you want to, and as a style curator, I can offer the best of both worlds,” gushes the entrepreneur.

For the four-day fashion affair, Chikky has chosen Kolkata-based designers and she shares the details of her ensembles with Indulge, besides shooting exclusive looks with Reik -- one of the labels she’ll be wearing for the gala in Paris.

This is the first time that someone from the eastern part of the country is attending such a prestigious show, how excited are you for the same?

Well, I guess it’s time to say we have arrived, isn’t it? Representation is so important in today’s era. You could be good or the best, but in a vast country like ours, you get conveniently overlooked. It’s always easy to pick the best from what’s in front of you, and I have often wondered why aren’t there more representation from the East.

I’ve been working in the industry for nearly a decade, and from carving a niche to donning several hats, I have worked for this moment. It’s a validation of sorts to be at the biggest fashion event in the world.

Why did you choose city-based designers for your outfits?

After much deliberation, I decided that my looks must have a Kolkata connect – it’s where my roots are and probably why I’m meant to be there.

Maybe it’s an emotional decision, but it’s a very well-thought-out one that I’m extremely proud of! This city has given the country some of the best designers, the top two being Anamika Khanna and Sabyasachi. But there are others too who have created a niche for themselves, who do not have the platform they so deserve. I’ve always done my bit by taking them out to other cities, via trunk shows, but this time, I’m flaunting a few of them, so that they attract the right attention, earning them some much-needed love and recognition.

Which designers from the city are you flaunting and why?

I’m carrying about six looks.

The first look is by Bobo Calcutta for its colourful, playful, gender-neutral and signature designs with a Parisian twist. Bobo’s clothes have an unconventional and unique design language that stands for equality. I would be wearing one of the looks especially created for the event.

The second one is couturier Ambika Lal’s creation with her signature ruffles. We are doing a burgundy palette here for a regal vibe. There’s just sheer drama with the fit and I’m stepping a little outside of my comfort zone here, and all I can say is that it’s a layered gown.

The third look is by an independent designer, Harsh Vardhan Jalan -- an emerging talent who’s absolutely fresh off the block. It’s a haute couture jumpsuit with a fine show of artistry as there’s no real fabric falling on the skin, just an interlace of thread coming together to create a look. The outfit uses waste fish scales recycled into floral embellishments. The display of the fit and form with 3D floral drama and fringes is very haute couture.

The fourth look is by Rashi Kapoor. It’s underrated glam, more like East meets West and is a mix of separates coming together with shimmery embroideries – a perfect choice while I’m running between the shows.

The fifth look is a sari by Ekaya handwoven in Benaras. I couldn’t have done a global fashion event without a sari, especially after it was reimagined in all its glory. But there's a Kolkata connection to it too since it will be draped by Dolly Jain. Dolly has constructed a pre-stitched super-fun drape for me.

The sixth look is by Reik (by Deepanshu Kunwar and Sneha Singh), which is chic couture.

How fashion-forward has Kolkata become since you started?

I have seen a steep upward curve in fashion choices over the last decade. Women, who were extremely wary about fashion, are now fitter, more confident, travelling and exploring, and willing to experiment. Men too are more particular about their fashion choices now. As a curator I can say for sure, Kolkata is currently every designer’s dream destination.

Your own fashion choices?

My fashion choices depend upon my mood on a particular day. Fashion for me is an expression of my creativity. I wanted to be an artist and evolved into a style curator. So, at times I’m in a white linen set, or in an oversized t-shirt and cargo, and sometimes absolutely couture and high fashion. I love to have a story behind every look or outfit I wear. Of late, I’m gravitating towards sustainable choices since it matters to me how the clothes are made.

What's trending this summer?

A bright colour palette, that feels like dopamine is trending. Denim on denim, feathers and tassels, and shimmer are still very much trending. Also, effortless loungewear and oversized fits are here to stay.

Is maximalism back with a bang this wedding season?

Oh yes! Designers and consumers alike are willing to go all out for weddings. This summer, you’ll see a lot of ivories, and some punchy colours like neon green, orange, and metallics. A lot of brides would ditch the dupattas, and opt for gowns. So, you’ll find lehengas teamed with off-shoulder tops or jackets. Different renditions of saris will be there too.

Must-haves in any woman's wardrobe?

A well-fitted blazer in monotones, co-ord sets, a silk shirt, an heirloom sari, a tennis bracelet, a watch for special occasions, and some pearls.

How important are accessories?

I cannot stress enough on accessorising, which can make or break your look. Too much is overwhelming, and too little is a waste. It’s important to buy quality pieces which are versatile and hold value. If you wear too many colours, then opt for solid metals. If you wear more solids then you can experiment with different mediums and textures. There is only one rule -- less is more.



Someone you admire for her fashion sense?

My mother -- she was an oversized lady, but she was bold, confident and aesthetically so beautiful, with an eye for unique finds. I also take a lot of inspiration from street style, it’s where fashion and style truly lie.

Style tips from Chikky

Invest in classics and then build up your wardrobe from there.

Don’t fall for trends blindly. Also, don’t play too safe.

Allow your style to evolve.

Learn basic everyday makeup, and hairstyles to elevate your overall look.

Don’t forget to accessorise!



