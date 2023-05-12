Cover: This Mother's Day, Anamika Khanna and her sons Viraj and Vishesh decode their equations with each other

There’s one thing that’s challenging and fulfilling across all species – motherhood. And for humans, the task is many times more difficult with various other commitments vying for attention. Whether a homemaker or a working mother, the challenges, woes and thrills of motherhood are an overwhelming and daunting experience, to say the least.

This Mother’s Day, we thought of peeking into the life of one such mom, who decided to pursue her career in the world of fashion about the same time as she became a mother to twin boys. But she took it all in her stride with gusto, rising to the challenge each time with grace and aplomb. We are talking about none other than the celebrated designer Anamika Khanna and her equally talented 27-year-old twin sons, Viraj and Vishesh Khanna.

Raised in a highly creative atmosphere, Viraj and Vishesh, who were poised to enter the world of finance, ended up in the world of arts. Viraj discovered his skills in fine arts during the pandemic years and has already had a few great sold-out exhibitions of his unique textile collages, sculptures and artwork. Vishesh on the other hand, found his creative calling in fashion during the second year of his college and is all set to launch AKOK’s menswear range this summer. We had an engaging chat with Anamika and her two sons about their bonding and unconditional love for each other.

Anamika Khanna with her sons Viraj and Vishesh

Excerpts from the interview:

You started your label around the same time as motherhood was beckoning, was it a hard decision for you?

Anamika: For any mom, whether working or not, it’s not an easy journey to have someone new in your life for whose upbringing you are responsible. For me, of course, they were twins so the trouble was double and also the fact that I had just started out in my career. It was a choice I made and that choice involved a lot of sacrifices -- I don’t think I had slept for the first 6 months of my motherhood because there was design work too. But I didn't want to give it up because both were equally important. I also didn't have a lot of support but at the same time, I don’t want to complain because I think it was the biggest learning of being a woman -- how we are able to give so much.

Interestingly these two turned out to be like angels, I don't know how -- they wouldn’t cry, or yell, or shout for things.

Viraj: We never really fought with each other and we really made it easy for her (laughs).

Vishesh: In fact, she was stressed out and, in a way a little disappointed because we were never naughty, not even for once and we gave her no tough time.

Anamika: But there were a few weird incidents during their childhood. Once I was called to the school and they said that they were copying each other during tests. It was incredible because they sat for tests in different rooms on different days.

Vishesh: We uncannily made the same calculation errors.

What’s that one thing that impresses you about your mom?

Viraj: I think despite having so much work pressure, we never really felt that she ever ignored us. She has always been one phone call away during any emergency or anytime we needed her. She was always there. During our board exams, she had an upcoming show but she left everything and prepared us for a whole month, teaching us 14-15 hours a day and we both got 93-94 per cent on boards for her.

You must have had those guilt pangs of a working mom?

Anamika: Yes, a lot. I saw my friends being 24x7 with their children, taking them to classes, and running after them with their food but I was much more casual and easier and was not there enough for them. But I also realised that when I was with them, I was really with them and there was no compromise there.

What are the things you do together?

Viraj: We are working together so we manage to spend a lot of time together. We have lunch together usually in the office but we don't have dinner together often because we are always running away.

Any weird thing you did as mom?

Anamika: I actually pushed them to golf from cricket, that was one of those crazy things I did.

The whole gamut of being into professional cricket is so difficult and such a challenge. I always felt that they should have a sport in their life that should always be there for the rest of their lives. So, on one of their birthdays, I gifted them these mini golf sets and they were flabbergasted.

Vishesh: At that time, we were obsessed with cricket and thought she would gift us kookaburra cricket bats. We felt that golf was an old man’s sport and we were howling and very dramatic at that point. But we are now actually very grateful to her for introducing us to golf.

What’s the best gift she ever gave you?

Viraj: I think it’s more emotional. There are so many different memories of them. I remember we were very scared of water. She was an avid swimmer but she stopped swimming after an incident. Despite that, it was she who made us jump into the water.

She’s taught us these small things that would make huge differences in our lives later on.

What’s the secret of good parenting?

Anamika: It’s just about taking it easy and I think the biggest thing is trust in any relationship. I trust my boys with anything they do and I have full faith that I will not have to suffer because of that. I always lived the way I wanted to live and I am not going to stop them from how they want to live theirs.

Vishesh: The best thing about mom is that she has always maintained that perfect balance between being strict and friendly and we know that we can’t cross certain lines.

How happy do you feel to see them carry your legacy forward?

Anamika: Of course, I feel blessed that they got into this profession and that they loved it naturally. But it is also possibly one of the most difficult professions to be in because you are judged. Also, there is no escaping the fact that you have to be working 24x7, thinking about design and fashion all the time.

Having the two of them around, the energy they bring to the brand is unbelievable. They keep me on my toes. Vishesh goes into the depth of everything and I go to Viraj if I have a creative block.

Does it work in your favour that you two possess no formal training in design?

Vishesh: Having no formal training opens you up to so many more design philosophies and techniques of construction. I see a lot of designers graduating from colleges coming up with collections that are very systematic, conservative and consistent and all so similar.

Viraj: We are not restrained to move in any direction, you get to jump into any direction and find your path. It’s a more experimental and fulfilling journey that way.

Your fashion choices?

Vishesh: I think we go through phases.

Viraj: I like to go totally extravagant when it comes to dressing.

Anamika: Vishesh is simpler. I am a very easy dresser and I know my fashion well and simply love putting things together. I love flowy softer ensembles or t-shirts and jeans and I love going back to the colour white.

Your upcoming collections?

It’s a never-ending thing with couture, new AKOK launches besides regular collections and the upcoming AW’23. For couture, I am still wrapping my head around it and thinking of taking a very Indian but not-so-Indian direction.

Vishesh: It will be a mix of sharp tailoring and experimentation.

What’s Mother’s Day for you?

Viraj and Vishesh: Every day is Mother’s Day.

Anamika: Why don't you make me feel like Mother’s Day every day with gifts?

Viraj: We are taking the advice positively (laughs).

Anamika: I still remember how Vishesh sent me a beautiful purse and gold earrings from college

What will you be doing this Mother’s Day?

Vishesh: Regular dinner with mom and dad since we don't do dinners much.